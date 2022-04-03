Stage West to Present New Psychological Thriller DURESS

Stage West is promoting the work of local artists by featuring the work of Angela Sarabia for one weekend in May. The title of the psychological thriller play is "Duress," and performances will be Friday May 13, 2022 at 7:30pm, Saturday May 14, 2022 at 2pm, and Sunday May 15, 2022 at 2pm. The address of Stage West is 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill, FL. Director is Paul Wade.

The play revolves around Derrick, a hardened criminal and expert safe-cracker is teaching his older brother John how to break into places-and not get caught-when they are interrupted by Anna Johnson, a timid accountant with secrets in her past. As Derrick ruthlessly uses every tactic he's learned in his difficult life to keep the situation under control, Anna must learn to take risks in order to try to turn the brothers against each other to survive. As the pressure increases, each person's true nature is revealed, and everyone's choices lead to a conclusion that none of them could have expected.

As the author is a former prosecutor, the play is a thought-provoking and intense exploration of motivations behind criminal activity as well as the hard choices victims can face when they seek to survive impossible circumstances.