Spotlight: THE BOY WHO LOVED BATMAN at The Straz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on Executive Producer of the Batman films, Michael Uslan’s memoir of the same title, THE BOY WHO LOVED BATMAN is an inspirational comedy about one man’s vision that became a national phenomenon. It’s a crazy journey that goes from New Jersey to Hollywood, comic books to the silver screen.

Every hero needs a hero. The world premiere of THE BOY WHO LOVED BATMAN is a new play by Asa Somers, directed by Tony winner Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) with scenic design by Daniel Allen, projection design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Mike Wood, sound design by Jeremy Douglass and costume design by Newt Rametta.

Paul Adam Schaefer, who recently was in the closing Broadway cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, joins the cast as Imaginary Friend. Katherine Yacko plays Nancy Uslan. Kelly Bashar, Nicholas Perez-Hoop and Hugh Timoney play multiple roles including Michael’s family members, Bill Finger, Stan Lee and others. Beginning Oct. 22, David Jenkins joins the cast in the role of Michael Uslan.

Comments