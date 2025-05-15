Spotlight: 25/26 BROADWAY SEASON at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to laugh, cry and sing along with shows making their Straz Center debut buy purchasing a Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season ticket. This year’s season is stacked with can't-miss hits:

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors – Filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references, it’s a 90-minute, quick-changing, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, perfect for audiences of all blood types.

The Wiz – This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway — from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Water for Elephants – After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams.

Kimberly Akimbo – In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges.

The Outsiders – The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.

& Juliet – & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way.

Hell’s Kitchen – Set to the rhythm of the ’90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Stereophonic – Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Notebook – The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

Whether you're planning a date night, an afternoon out or just want some "me time" with music, laughter and a little drama (the good kind!) — a Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season ticket is your ticket to joy all season long.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 12% Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 8% Vote Now!