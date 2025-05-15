 tracking pixel
Spotlight: 25/26 BROADWAY SEASON at Straz Center

Straz Center's 25/26 Broadway Season

By: May. 15, 2025
Get ready to laugh, cry and sing along with shows making their Straz Center debut buy purchasing a Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season ticket. This year’s season is stacked with can't-miss hits:

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors – Filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references, it’s a 90-minute, quick-changing, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, perfect for audiences of all blood types.

The Wiz – This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway — from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Water for Elephants – After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams.

Kimberly Akimbo – In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges.

The Outsiders – The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.

& Juliet – & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way.

Hell’s Kitchen – Set to the rhythm of the ’90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Stereophonic – Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Notebook – The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

Whether you're planning a date night, an afternoon out or just want some "me time" with music, laughter and a little drama (the good kind!) — a Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season ticket is your ticket to joy all season long.



