Review: Direct from the UK, THE CHOIR OF MAN Welcomes Tampa to the Jungle at Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, The Choir of Man is a British musical set inside a traditional British or Irish Pub. The unique concept includes a working bar on- stage in which audience members can be served beer during the pre-show and during the performance. For the Tampa stop, local brewery Coppertail lent the evenings libations.

Throughout the run time of the show 90 minutes to be exact, the Nine performers all of whom are multi-instrumentalist perform renditions/arrangements of well-known pop songs, while dialogue is inserted in the form of spoken word monologues written by performance poet BEN NORRIS.

The show premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, and then later went on to be a headlining show for Norwegian Cruise Lines.

During the novel COVID-19 Pandemic, the cast and crew of The Choir of Man, came together to film a version of the show in an empty theater (Garrick Theatre) as a special “Live from London” Performance.

The Choir of Man made its West End debut in 2021 and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play in 2022.

From top to bottom the cast that makes up The Choir of Man is astounding both in stage presence, personality, vocals, and audience interaction, all culminating to a truly unique live-theater experience. Trust me when I tell you, that you have never seen anything quite like The Choir of Man. The harmonies that ring through and shatter the rooftops, lay clean on the ear and touch even the hardest of hearts. Your soul will soar, and your heart will swell with every song.

Moments in which the cast comes out into the audience, and even brings unsuspecting members of the audience onstage to join in the fun, is what makes The Choir of Man so much more endearing, exciting, and joyous to watch.

You will leave the show singing the songs, and humming the tunes.

Did I mention that the audience is given free beer? Make sure to show up early because they do shut down beer service at showtime. Pre-show begins around 15 minutes prior to the opening number of the show, and the line does get quite lengthy.

Covering a span of many years of popular music, The Choir of Man proves its for everybody, no matter the age.

Featuring music from Guns & Roses, Eagle-Eye Cherry, Avicii, Katy Perry, Josh Groban, Simon & Garfunkel, Adele, Randy Newman, Craig and Charlie Reid, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sia, Luther Vandross, Fun, and Original tunes by Jack Blume, there is something for everyone.

The cast of 12 (9 performers and 3 swings) incredible performers leave it all on the stage, and leave the audience wanting more. Connor Bolan (Joker), Carl Gamage (Bore), Connor Going (Poet), Cal T King (Beast), George Knapper (Handyman), RICHARD LOCK (Swing (Beast + Bore)), Josh Maddison (Swing (Poet+Maestro+Joker+Barman)), Ben Pulman (Maestro),Michael Riseley (Romantic), Alex Runicles (Barman), Dav id Shute (Swing(Romantic+Joker+Hard Man+Barman)), Will Silver (Hard Man) respectively outdo themselves and will leave you breathless.

NOT A WEAK LINK IN THE COMPANY!

Without a doubt, this is the most fun you will have at the theater!

Featuring scenic design by Oil Townsend, Costume Design by Verity Sadler, Lighting Design by Richard Dinnen, and Sound Design by Sten Severson, The Choir of Man, from a technical standpoint is a marvel.

Where else can you find a musical about 9 ordinary guys who choose to sing in their local pubs ‘choir’? What is the takeaway?

You get a show full of heart, about coming together and celebrating what it means to be alive, and what it means to have friends that are more than that, they are family at its deepest root. The Choir of Man, is definitely not a show we expected, but a show we needed more than ever, and I am so glad to have been witness to its brilliance. If you are looking for a rollicking good time, look no further than the Straz Center for the Performing Arts Jaeb Theatre, and the touring production of The Choir of Man, onstage through November 26, 2023, you can find out more information about tickets by visiting the link below. What an incredible way to welcome Broadway back to Tampa, for this is one show I will never forget.

