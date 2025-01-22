Previews: VENUS IN FUR at TheatreFor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On stage from January 23 â€“ February 9 is "Venus in Fur."Â Directed by Stephen Bell, it promises a fresh and engaging interpretation, enriched with subtle humor and dynamic power plays.

Bell shares his inspiration for directing this intense yet comedic masterpiece: "I liked the intensity of the characters and the subtle but specific humor."

His unique vision focuses on the lighter side of the play's power dynamics: "It sometimes seemed too dark in productions I've seen, and I wanted to focus a bit more on the lighter side of this."

Bell's approach to the characters of Thomas and Vanda emphasizes their enigmatic and multifaceted nature: "Vanda is so enigmatic and Thomas seems more needyâ€¦ mostly for success I think, but very much a perfectionist."

Rob Colwell, who plays Thomas, had an instant reaction to the script: "Oh, sh*t. I feel sorry for the other actor they cast."

Colwell elaborated on his preparation process: "I researched the character analysis of Thomas/Kushemski and looked for similarities and differences to who I am. Then, I leaned heavily on any similarities to dredge out who these characters are. I obviously would also lean on the text and context of the play to bring these characters to life. As for the themes, I did not need that in my browser history... I am a history buff, so I had a rudimentary understanding of the historical context of the play."

Actor Jen Casler, who plays Vanda, was also instantly drawn to the script: "I loved it as soon as I read it. I think I actually said 'daaaaamn' out loud in my living room to myself." Preparing for her role, Casler began with the voices: "I started doing voices out loud in my first two readings of the script since she has multiple, and I wanted them to be distinct personalities."

Bell and Casler highlight the delicate balance between humor and the play's intense themes. As Bell notes, "The set is simple and stark. The lighting has been used to create or change the moods but also to enhance the mystery of Vanda. I have an emphasis on natural looks, movements, and voices. If it seems natural or easy, that's hard work." Casler adds, "There is quite a bit of humor written into this play, but I don't tend to like to punch the audience in the face with it."

Regarding the challenges, Colwell mentions: "Learning all those lines." He also highlighted his favorite scenes, particularly enjoying the verbal clashes between Thomas and Vanda. His favorite part of the whole experience? "Working with the amazing Jen Casler."

Both the director and the actors hope that audiences leave the theater engaged in discussions about gender roles, societal expectations, and the nuances of human relationships.

Colwell shares, "First and foremost, I hope people leave the theatre having been thoroughly entertained. If they can find something that makes them a better person in the end, even better."

Bell adds, "I hope they have been entertained but even exhausted. The changing attitudes of us all should be talked about."

Venus is Fur is January 23 - February 9 at TheatreFor. Get tickets at https://theatrefor.com/

