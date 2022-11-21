Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE at FreeFall Theatre Company

Coming to freeFall Theatre Company's stage for the holidays on November 25 - December 24 is the heartwarming and hilarious tale The Night Before, written by Matthew McGee, with original music and arrangements by Michael Raabe.

Matthew explained, "This show was born out of a challenge. At a season planning meeting, I made an offhand remark that I could write a better Christmas show than some of the ones that were already out there for rental. freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis said, 'Then do it! I set out to create a show that would be hilarious, heartwarming, and easy to produce. Resident Musical Director Michael Raabe joined me on the project, and we set out to write a small cast show that was a mix of Andy Williams meets Pee Wee's Playhouse."

The Night Before imagines four friends snowed in Florida on December 23. They make the best of an odd weather situation, gathering around the piano for a night of fun, music, and games, accompanied by a surly house cat named Stephen Sondheim.

Mathew described the story as "Reminiscent of classic holiday TV specials, yet refreshingly modern in its depiction of one fabulous night with the family you choose."

Not only do the actors perform songs and play instruments, they actually puppeteer a few of the characters in the show. Since it's such a small cast, it really showcases their abilities.

Sara DelBeato plays Phyllis Schatz.

"I was very excited upon first reading the script. I couldn't wait to jump right in. There's something really special about getting to do an original show and finding that character for the first time; it's great fun," she said. "Phyllis is a hoot. She's a cat person and the captain of the local Episcopal ladies' bowling team, The Holy Rollers. She loves a good time and truly adores her friends. She can be larger than life, but I feel she also possesses a great warmth that is truly right there on the page. When I portray Phyllis, it feels like I'm spending time with an old friend; I'd love to think I make her my own by simply adding a bit of that joy to the recipe."

Both Matthew and Sara said that all audiences would appreciate the show.

Sara said, "If you love a feel-good story chock-full of laughter and GREAT music, this is the holiday show for you and yours."

Matthew said his favorite scene in The Night Before is Sara's rendition of "Jingle Bells."

"It's a particularly hilarious rendition that stops the show every night," he said.



"I'm very fond of that, too," agreed Sara. "The musical arrangements are just brilliant. It's also a delight to talk about a very special Schatz family holiday tradition. I don't want to give it away, but I will say you'll walk away with a better understanding of how Die Hard is indeed a holiday film."

The Night Before plays freeFall Theatre Company November 25 through December 24, 2022, on select Wednesdays through Sundays. Visit freefalltheatre.com for tickets, times, and more information. Tickets can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. You can find freeFall on social media @freefalltheatre on IG, Twitter, and FB.