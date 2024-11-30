Previews: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Stageworks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to laugh and cheer this holiday season with Stageworks Theatre's "The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical" production directed by Karla Hartley. Running through December 22nd, this musical promises an unforgettable blend of comedy, holiday spirit, and over-the-top fun.

Hartley loves the sheer fun and silliness of the show, describing it as "exactly what everyone needs for Christmas. Especially after such a stressful fall. And it's great to work with friends old and new, and it's going to be awesome."

The musical masterfully blends comedy and holiday cheer, with "the love of the holiday season shines through in every moment of this play. Sometimes big and broad, and sometimes it's small and sweet. And in between is a whole lot of silliness."

Hartley ensures that each character's unique quirks and personalities shine on stage by working with a talented cast. "Each of these actors is very talented; they are bringing so much to the table already. Each of them has great timing and excellent vocals; some have been with these characters for a year already. So I really just have to tweak here and there, these guys make my job easier."

Known for her specialty in pushing boundaries while staying true to the original charm, Hartley has put her spin on the production. "It's nice when you have actors who trust you to push their boundaries, so we explore the over-the-top fun of this together while honing in on the more tender moments that keep the characters grounded and real."

Quint Paxton

Actor Quint Paxton, who plays Jackie Boudreaux, shares his preparation for the role: "I really wanted to embody Jackie as this alpha-male type of guy who puts money over everything, so I decided to listen to a few episodes of those type of alpha male podcasts and read an article talking about the 'sigma grindset,' which definitely killed some of my brain cells. Those guys are miserable. I enjoy playing characters that are nothing like me and that I fundamentally disagree with because it forces me to look at situations and ideas from a different perspective and attempt to justify an alternate outlook through the lens of the character."

Paxton's favorite song in the musical is "Baby I'll Be Your Santa Claus": "Not only is it the biggest earworm in the show, but it's genuinely so much fun to sing and dance to. I adore the classic rock n' roll sound to it; very Elvis-esque. I'm also very partial to 'F*ck It, It's Christmas' - not just because that's the funniest title for an Act 1 closer I've ever heard, but I think it's a message we should all remember during the holiday season. Calorie counting? Social media doomscrolling? Let it all go, it's Christmas! Let yourself eat, drink, and be merry!"

Paxton highlights what makes this musical stand out: "A lot of Christmas shows are very wholesome, family friendly, and kind of corny, like Elf or White Christmas. This show is none of those things. It's outrageous, vulgar, and I love every second of it. There's a lot of holiday season shows out there that give you the warm and fuzzies after the curtain closes and makes you reflect on how life is beautiful, like A Christmas Carol or It's A Wonderful Life, but this show focuses on making you laugh first, the holiday theming almost feeling like a vehicle to get us through the story. But it is definitely a story worth telling about friendship and loving your neighbor. It's also the only holiday show that makes me crave cheap beer afterward."

Hartley hopes the audience will have a great time. "I hope that they can overcome any holiday blues and laugh together with the Stageworks Family."

The cast selection includes the three narrator ladies from the first iteration of "The Great American Trailer Park Musical." "We've rounded out the cast with new actors to the Stageworks family, they auditioned for the roles at the season auditions and rose to the top."

Paxton believes the musical is meant for everyone: "I think this show is just the type of stupid fun we all need to make it to the new year."

Expect fun set and costume design choices that add to the show's festive atmosphere. "There are always fun little Easter eggs in every set we have here at Stageworks Theatre. Come see the show and find them."

"The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical" runs until December 22nd. Get tickets at www.stageworks.com.

Comments