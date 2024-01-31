Previews: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN at TampaRep

Actor Jim Sorensen describes the play in three words: Funny. Thought-provoking. "Dude.”

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Photo by Ashley Emrick Photography

On February 2-18, Tampa Repertory Theatre presents STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, a captivating comedy by Young Jean Lee, at the USF Theatre Centre. The play explores identity, privilege, and masculinity in contemporary America as three brothers, Matt, Jake, and Drew, reunite with their father, Ed, for Christmas. Guided by the "Persons in Charge," the audience gains a new perspective on heterosexual males.

Directed by Emilia Sargent, the cast features Jim Sorensen, Christopher Marshall, James Putnam, Don Walker, Randi J. Norman, Berry Ayers, and Gabby Cabrera.

Sorensen says that the playwright likes to challenge her audiences. When reading the script, he went on a rollercoaster of emotion.

"I laughed my tail off until the end, and then it really upset me. I felt like it just... ended, and it made me feel a bit angry. But it STUCK WITH ME. Knowing the play better now, I understand that's what the playwright is trying to do, so... goal achieved."

Sorensen plays the middle brother, Jake.

"He's a 'rich ***hole banker' who was married and had two kids with a Black woman. He's a great representation of any one of us. He's got flaws. He's got noble qualities. He may not have all the answers, but he'll act like he does until he's faced with reality. He's silly, funny, and not afraid to live in the carefree recklessness of childhood - for better or for worse."

Norman performs in the ambiguous role of a Person in Charge.

"It could be anyone who is 'pulling the strings' as you move through life, causing you to do, think, or say a particular thing. I love the role because it is a personification of the puppeteering that often takes place in our lives based on societal norms - things we don't even think about," says Norman. "What I love most is how the playwright geniusly used comedy to bring very socially and culturally sensitive topics to the foreground in a bold way! Comedy creates a level playing field and allows us to let our guard down. This play is very funny while also putting tough topics right in your face, and I love that."

Previews: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN at TampaRep
Photo by Ashley Emrick Photography

The playwright challenges the audience to critically reflect on the modern straight white man's position in society. STRAIGHT WHITE MEN is a thought-provoking play that transcends simple condemnation of privilege, offering a compassionate exploration of identity. It lingers in the mind, encouraging dialogue on societal dynamics.

"I've laughed more in the last three weeks than in the last three months. This cast is extraordinary - the brothers and the People in Charge. Smart, gifted comedic actors who get to play with this gem of a script. It's FUNNY. And perhaps slightly confrontational and offensive. It forces Straight White Men to look at the world through different eyes and asks the rest of the world to see that we (speaking as a SWM) are subject to pitfalls and challenges just like anyone else. Ours are just different," explains Sorensen. "This show is a comedian's dream. Getting to work with the other talented comedians on the stage allows us all to build on what we're doing and makes each of us that much better. I designed the set for this show, and I'm looking forward to seeing if people 'get it.' Plus, Emilia Sargent had a great idea for a scenic paint element that Wren Beers designed, and Georgia Mallory Guy executed beautifully. I can't wait to see all the Instagramming it will provoke."

When asked what he hopes patrons take away from the performance, Norman says, "I hope people decide to find some understanding for people who are different than them; after all, that's what we all hope others do for us. I also hope people will decide to take a leap and choose to do things that bring them satisfaction- that gives them purpose and fulfillment rather than those things that simply check some random box on some random list given by some random societal rule."

Sorensen believes everyone can find something to relate to in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN: "The tagline is 'for anyone who's ever loved, hated, or been a Straight White Man.' I'd say that just about covers it."

Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays (3pm matinee and 7:30pm evening), and Sundays (3pm matinees). The Opening Night on February 2nd at 6:00pm doubles as a fundraising event. Ticket prices range from $60 to $12, allowing guests to choose what fits their budget. Learn more and buy tickets at tamparep.org or call the TampaRep Box Office at (813) 556-8737.




