Previews: Powerstories launches ChangemakHERS and 4TH ANNUAL VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL at USF Theatre and Digital

Powerstories Theatre is launching the ChangemakHER network, a pioneering initiative for female business entrepreneurs, in recognition of Women's History Month this March. The network invites 24 forward-thinking women to become producers by sponsoring Powerstories' Voices of Women Theatre Festival, which will showcase the original works of 11 exceptionally talented women playwrights from March 21-24 at the USF Theatre. The festival aims to address the stark underrepresentation of women in playwriting and celebrate their diverse and powerful voices.

Fran Powers, Theatre Founder, states, "Brace yourself for excitement as these fantastic plays by female playwrights hit the stage, bringing a burst of fresh and diverse perspectives. It's not just about spinning great tales; it's an invitation to dive into stories that are having their moment now. These plays paint a unique picture of life, relationships, and the human experience everyone can enjoy. Join the celebration of these incredible women storytellers, and let's enjoy theater that celebrates the beautiful diversity of our world."

From March 21-30, the groundbreaking Voices of Women Theatre Festival is an annual event that features live and online performances of plays written by women from different backgrounds and genres. The festival began during the heart of the pandemic to connect isolated patrons and the theatre when the stage was dark. Now in its fourth year, the festival has seen its debuting playwrights continue to leave their mark on national performances.

With a tagline of EmpowerHER. InspirHER. AmplifiHER., the festival gives women a safe and inclusive place to tell their stories and inspire audiences worldwide. This year, the festival will feature live-in-theatre 10-minute self-produced productions, three live-in-theatre 60-minute performances selected and produced by Powerstories, and 60-minute digital submissions.

Featured plays are:

• I'm (Not) Okay by Kimberly Schwartz (Florida) – 10-minute live

• High Occupancy Detour by Karen Campion (Florida) – 10-minute live

• Rose by Janet Scaglione (Florida) – 10-minute live

• The Memories We Keep by Ada Cheng (Illinois) - 10-minute digital

• The First Step by Kathleen Maule Holen (Kansas) – 60-minute live

• The Wives; A Post-Roe American Abortion Odyssey by Alli Hartley-Kong (District of Columbia) – 60-minute live

• Too Woke Too Book by Krystle Dellihue (Michigan) – 60-minute live

• Purdah by J.Lois Diamond (New York) – 60-minute digital

• Diary of a Bastard Child by Nikki Luellen (Texas) – 60-minute digital

• Diversifications by Natalie Ekberg (United Kingdom) – 60-minute digital

• Beholden by Susan Lily Jackson (California) – 60-minute digital

Powerstories is excited about amplifying women playwrights' voices, and the ChangemakHERs initiative was created to highlight the significance of women supporting women. Being part of the ChangemakHER network allows female sponsors to make a meaningful impact by acknowledging and celebrating these talented women. As ChangemakHERs, their commitment demonstrates a dedication to empowering women and fostering support for the arts.

Powers explains, "I encourage female business owners to consider sponsorship for the Voices of Women Theatre Festival. Beyond supporting the arts, it presents a unique opportunity for mutual empowerment. By becoming a sponsor, you contribute to the festival's success while elevating your brand. It's a win-win scenario, promoting creativity, inclusivity, and making a lasting impact on Women's History Month."

Being part of the ChangemakHER network is an invitation to join a special community of like-minded women entrepreneurs dedicated to creating a positive impact. Powerstories welcomes women business owners to become one of the 24 ChangemakHERS, leaving a lasting imprint on Women's History Month. Embrace the ChangemakHER spirit, celebrate, and uplift women's voices, contributing to a more inclusive stage.

Powers concludes, "Our yearly festival showcasing incredible women playwrights takes on the age-old problem of not hearing enough women's voices in playwriting. Offering these writers their own stage sends a powerful message: 'Hey, you and your stories matter.' And it's not just about plays; it's a game-changer, encouraging more women to explore playwriting. Let's ensure their voices are heard, celebrated, and cherished in theater."

Powerstories' fourth annual Voices of Women Theatre Festival will be at USF Theatre, USF College of the Arts, 3837 USF Holly Drive, Tampa 33620, on March 21-24 and digitally on March 25-30. For further information on the Voices of Women Theatre Festival and to join the ChangemakHER network, please visit powerstories.com/VOW-2024 and powerstories.com/changemakhers-festival-sponsorship.