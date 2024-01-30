Previews: Powerstories launches ChangemakHERS and 4TH ANNUAL VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL at USF Theatre and Digital

Powerstories invites women to join ChangemakHERs. On Mar 21-24, see live 10-minute and hour-long plays and on Mar 25-30, watch all digital and pre-recorded-live plays.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Previews: Powerstories launches ChangemakHERS and 4TH ANNUAL VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL at USF Theatre and Digital

Powerstories Theatre is launching the ChangemakHER network, a pioneering initiative for female business entrepreneurs, in recognition of Women's History Month this March. The network invites 24 forward-thinking women to become producers by sponsoring Powerstories' Voices of Women Theatre Festival, which will showcase the original works of 11 exceptionally talented women playwrights from March 21-24 at the USF Theatre. The festival aims to address the stark underrepresentation of women in playwriting and celebrate their diverse and powerful voices.

Fran Powers, Theatre Founder, states, "Brace yourself for excitement as these fantastic plays by female playwrights hit the stage, bringing a burst of fresh and diverse perspectives. It's not just about spinning great tales; it's an invitation to dive into stories that are having their moment now. These plays paint a unique picture of life, relationships, and the human experience everyone can enjoy. Join the celebration of these incredible women storytellers, and let's enjoy theater that celebrates the beautiful diversity of our world."

From March 21-30, the groundbreaking Voices of Women Theatre Festival is an annual event that features live and online performances of plays written by women from different backgrounds and genres. The festival began during the heart of the pandemic to connect isolated patrons and the theatre when the stage was dark. Now in its fourth year, the festival has seen its debuting playwrights continue to leave their mark on national performances.

With a tagline of EmpowerHER. InspirHER. AmplifiHER., the festival gives women a safe and inclusive place to tell their stories and inspire audiences worldwide. This year, the festival will feature live-in-theatre 10-minute self-produced productions, three live-in-theatre 60-minute performances selected and produced by Powerstories, and 60-minute digital submissions.

Featured plays are:

•              I'm (Not) Okay by Kimberly Schwartz (Florida) – 10-minute live

•              High Occupancy Detour by Karen Campion (Florida) – 10-minute live

•              Rose by Janet Scaglione (Florida) – 10-minute live

•              The Memories We Keep by Ada Cheng (Illinois) - 10-minute digital

•              The First Step by Kathleen Maule Holen (Kansas) – 60-minute live

•              The Wives; A Post-Roe American Abortion Odyssey by Alli Hartley-Kong (District of Columbia) – 60-minute live

•              Too Woke Too Book by Krystle Dellihue (Michigan) – 60-minute live

•              Purdah by J.Lois Diamond (New York) – 60-minute digital

•              Diary of a Bastard Child by Nikki Luellen (Texas) – 60-minute digital

•              Diversifications by Natalie Ekberg (United Kingdom) – 60-minute digital

•              Beholden by Susan Lily Jackson (California) – 60-minute digital

Powerstories is excited about amplifying women playwrights' voices, and the ChangemakHERs initiative was created to highlight the significance of women supporting women. Being part of the ChangemakHER network allows female sponsors to make a meaningful impact by acknowledging and celebrating these talented women. As ChangemakHERs, their commitment demonstrates a dedication to empowering women and fostering support for the arts.

Powers explains, "I encourage female business owners to consider sponsorship for the Voices of Women Theatre Festival. Beyond supporting the arts, it presents a unique opportunity for mutual empowerment. By becoming a sponsor, you contribute to the festival's success while elevating your brand. It's a win-win scenario, promoting creativity, inclusivity, and making a lasting impact on Women's History Month."

Being part of the ChangemakHER network is an invitation to join a special community of like-minded women entrepreneurs dedicated to creating a positive impact. Powerstories welcomes women business owners to become one of the 24 ChangemakHERS, leaving a lasting imprint on Women's History Month. Embrace the ChangemakHER spirit, celebrate, and uplift women's voices, contributing to a more inclusive stage.

Powers concludes, "Our yearly festival showcasing incredible women playwrights takes on the age-old problem of not hearing enough women's voices in playwriting. Offering these writers their own stage sends a powerful message: 'Hey, you and your stories matter.' And it's not just about plays; it's a game-changer, encouraging more women to explore playwriting. Let's ensure their voices are heard, celebrated, and cherished in theater."

Powerstories' fourth annual Voices of Women Theatre Festival will be at USF Theatre, USF College of the Arts, 3837 USF Holly Drive, Tampa 33620, on March 21-24 and digitally on March 25-30. For further information on the Voices of Women Theatre Festival and to join the ChangemakHER network, please visit powerstories.com/VOW-2024 and powerstories.com/changemakhers-festival-sponsorship.




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
New Tampa Players Casting Tap Dancers and Singers for SINGIN IN THE RAIN Photo
New Tampa Players Casting Tap Dancers and Singers for SINGIN IN THE RAIN

Do you love tap dancing and/or singing? Audition for New Tampa Players Singin in the Rain! NTP Singin in the Rain is a spectacular production this summer celebrating the golden age of Hollywood featuring dazzling choreography, catchy songs, and a splash of romance. Dance auditions are April 27th, vocal auditions are Monday, April 29th. Register at bit.ly/NTPrain.

2
Francis Wilson Playhouse to Present Clearwater Premiere of SOMETHING ROTTEN Photo
Francis Wilson Playhouse to Present Clearwater Premiere of SOMETHING ROTTEN

Now in its 94th season, Francis Wilson Playhouse will present the Clearwater premiere of Something Rotten. Learn more about the production here!

3
Video: Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March Photo
Video: Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March

Watch a video preview of MOMIX - Alice, coming to the Straz Center's Morsini Hall on Sunday, March 17th at 7pm here!

4
Review: Shakespeares TWELFTH NIGHT Proves to Be a Romantic Case of Mistaken Identities at Photo
Review: Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT Proves to Be a Romantic Case of Mistaken Identities at Jobsite Theatre

Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy written by William Shakespeare. Its central story revolves around twins Viola and Sebastian who were separated in a shipwreck. Viola (disguised as Cesario) falls in love with Count Orsino, who also happens to be in love with Olivia.

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... (read more about this author)

New Tampa Players Casting Tap Dancers and Singers for SINGIN IN THE RAINNew Tampa Players Casting Tap Dancers and Singers for SINGIN IN THE RAIN
Previews: WILLY WONKA JR at Ovations Repertory TheatrePreviews: WILLY WONKA JR at Ovations Repertory Theatre
Previews: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE By MAD Theatre At Straz CenterPreviews: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE By MAD Theatre At Straz Center
Previews: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at ThinkTank TheatrePreviews: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at ThinkTank Theatre

Videos

Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March Video
Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March
Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words Video
Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
Straight White Men in Tampa/St. Petersburg Straight White Men
USF Theatre Centre TAR 120 (2/01-2/18)Tracker
El Maleficio De La Mariposa in Tampa/St. Petersburg El Maleficio De La Mariposa
Jobsite Theater (5/15-6/09)
The Beauty Queen Of Leenane in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Beauty Queen Of Leenane
Jobsite Theater (3/13-4/07)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Tampa/St. Petersburg Mrs. Doubtfire
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/02-4/07)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Tampa/St. Petersburg The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
MAD Theatre of Tampa (1/26-2/10)PHOTOS
Jukebox Saturday Night - 80s Edition in Tampa/St. Petersburg Jukebox Saturday Night - 80s Edition
Carrollwood Players Theatre (4/26-5/05)
The Chinese Lady in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Chinese Lady
American Stage Theatre Company (1/31-2/25)
Mad Libs Live! in Tampa/St. Petersburg Mad Libs Live!
Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater (1/30-1/31)PHOTOS
The Book of Mormon in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Book of Mormon
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/16-4/21)
Rosies - The Women Who Riveted The Nation in Tampa/St. Petersburg Rosies - The Women Who Riveted The Nation
Carrollwood Players Theatre (2/09-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You