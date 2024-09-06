Previews: PERFORMING ARTS COLLEGE AND CAREER FAIR at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, September 29, 2024, the 5th annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair returns to the Straz Center's Morsani Hall lobby. This unique fair is designed for students interested in pursuing a college degree and career in dance, music, or theatre. Representatives from educational institutions will be on hand to meet with students and answer questions.

Hosted by the Patel Conservatory, this free event provides representatives from educational institutions nationwide who will share invaluable insights and answer questions.

Some of the schools scheduled to attend include Austin Peay State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Rider University, Savannah College of Art and Design, Florida State University - College of Music, University of Florida - College of the Arts, Nova Southeastern University, Hillsborough Community College, New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts, University of South Florida - School of Theatre and Dance, Florida Southern College, Stetson College, University of the Arts, Valdosta State University, and Greensboro College.

Alice Santana, Straz Center vice president of education and community engagement, underscored the fair's importance: "It gives high schoolers an opportunity to explore their options and ask questions face to face with school recruiters within the field.

"There aren't many performing arts college fairs available. We wanted to create an opportunity for students interested in pursuing a career in the arts to get access to a more targeted group of colleges serving their needs and interests."

The fair is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to everyone passionate about the performing arts—students, guardians, and guests alike. However, free registration is required to participate.

Participants can look forward to establishing personal connections with colleges and gathering information about the audition process, acceptance timelines, and various available study areas. Santana noted,

"Workshops will also be available during the morning session that will be led by university staff and Patel Conservatory faculty."

Guests can attend workshops with the 2024 Performing Arts College & Career Fair Workshop Pass, which costs $20 online. This pass provides student admission to workshop opportunities presented by visiting colleges and faculty. Prior workshop topics include Musical Theater Audition Technique, Functional Voice Training for Musical Theatre, Choreography Workshop, Ballet/Modern Dance Hybrid Masterclass, and Preparing for a Music Audition. Parents may observe student workshops or attend parent-centric workshops by purchasing an additional wristband.

Whether you're a dancer ready to take the stage, a musician eager to hit the high notes, or an actor with dreams of treading the boards, the 5th annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair is your ticket to unlocking a world of possibilities. Join Straz in this celebration of creativity, passion, and artistic excellence.

The 2024 Performing Arts College & Career Fair is on Sunday, September 29. All attendees, including guardians and guests, must register online to attend at https://patelconservatory.asapconnected.com/#CourseGroupID=45238. Lunch will be available for purchase.

