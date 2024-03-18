Previews: MOMIX ALICE at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you ready to journey down the rabbit hole? On stage at Straz Center for a one-night engagement on March 17 is MOMIX ALICE, a stunning and surreal interpretation of Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland. It is the newest creation by MOMIX, the world-renowned dance company that blends illusion, beauty, and humor.

Nothing is as it seems. You'll see Alice grow and shrink. She'll meet the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and other characters from the Alice story. But this is not a literal adaptation; it is a MOMIX-style invention. The dancers use props, ropes, costumes, lighting, and music to create stunning visual effects that defy gravity and logic. They transform, using their bodies as expressive tools.

MOMIX Alice is a feast for the eyes and the mind, celebrating the endless possibilities of movement and creativity. It is a show that will amaze and delight audiences of all ages.

Seah Hagan, dance captain of MOMIX, who joined at 18 in 2017, says she heard about MOMIX through her parents, who were dancers and owned a dance company.

Having captivated audiences for over 40 years, MOMIX was founded by Moses Pendleton, a visionary choreographer and director known for his inventive and imaginative use of dance and multimedia.

"We call ourselves dancer illusionists. MOMIX is such a unique vision and process. Moses starts with an idea, a piece of music, a prop, or some mixture, and he lets the dancers explore, improvise, and play in the studio. He watches, records, and directs us in ways. If someone does something he likes, he'll instruct everyone to start doing that for a little bit, and someone will take a little creative liberty with it, and it morphs. Eventually, over a three to six-month process, the show forms. It's a huge collaborative process. The dancers can have a lot of freedom. It's great. As a dancer, you can do movements and do things that feel good on your body and come naturally.

"He really has a vision beyond us because you just trust the process, and he takes you where you need to go."

She explains that he layers projection and lighting once they are in a theatre space. She compliments the costume designer and props, who add to the magic on stage.

"The costumes take me from being Seah and becoming the Queen of Diamond, The Rabbit, or whoever it is in that moment."

When asked about her favorite memory of the show so far, Seah explains that it has been the journey she's been on since joining the cast of dancers.

"It's been the people I've been on this journey with because it's really the group and collaboration."

MOMIX Alice is a show you won't forget that will transport you to a magical world.

"Not only is the show about the contemporary dance, but the entire experience. It's immersive in that it takes you into a different world, and you're not just watching choreography happening on a stage; you're watching illusions taking you to a different dimension.”

Get tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/dance/momix-alice