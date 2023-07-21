Previews: LA GRINGA at American Stage

LA GRINGA debuts as first bilingual play in Florida

LA GRINGA is open at American Stage through August 13, 2023, at the Raymond James Theatre in Downtown St. Petersburg. It is the first bilingual production in Florida and the longest-running Off-Broadway show.

LA GRINGA follows Maria, a young woman of Puerto Rican descent, on her first visit to her family's homeland, prompting a journey of self-discovery. Raised in the United States, Maria faces the challenges of reconciling her cultural identity in a complex world. Written by Carmen Rivera, the play delves into language, heritage, and personal growth themes.

Instead of presenting the play solely in English or Spanish, American Stage embraces the true essence of the multicultural experience by incorporating both languages. Characters speak in English and Spanish, aiming to genuinely represent many individuals' daily bilingual reality.

Under the direction of Tatyana-Marie Carlo, the cast is Alina Alcántara as Norma, Germainne Lebròn as Ramon Monchi, Angela Reynoso as Maria, Pedro Bayón as Manolo, Victor Souffrant as Victor, and Jessy Julianna as Iris.

To enhance the immersive experience, the production will transform the stage into the lush jungles of Puerto Rico.

Rehearsal

Reading the script for the first time was an emotional experience for Alina. "It brought me a mixture of emotions - some laughs, nostalgia, sadness. Most of all, it gave me a great sense of pride to read a story that closely resembles my family! Norma is a mixture of several maternal figures in my family…my mother, for sure, as well as some of my aunts on both sides of the family. The strength, self-sufficiency, PRIDE, and let's not forget that fiery spirit!"

What stood out for Alina about this play is how it presents the complex family dynamics.

 "I love the humorous and poignant way this complicated family dynamic is presented. It will hopefully show our audiences that our stories have their cultural uniqueness - but putting that aside, at the end of the day, we truly are more alike than unalike (quoting Maya Angelou on that last part!)."

When asked about her favorite scene, Alina highlights Act 2, Scene 7, where Maria focuses on the things that unite her and her family. She explained, "Maria says to her cousin Iris, 'There are many things that separate us, and there are many more that unite us. I'm choosing the things that unite us.' Making the conscious choice to LOVE, and work on building that love…we need more of that today."

The overall theme of  LA GRINGA revolves around cultural identity and heritage.

Alina explained, "Cultural identity and heritage are as diverse as the beautiful skin tones on our planet - and we should be open-hearted, gracious, and supportive to one another. My ability to speak the language of my ancestors, knowledge of their culture, doesn't make me 'less than'… (lack of) love, and respect for these, DOES."

Alina believes that LA GRINGA is for everyone.

She remarked, "Everyone and anyone longing to watch a family's story unfold…a journey of forgiveness, with lots of love, humor, nostalgia, and based in the beautiful Puerto Rican culture!"

She hopes afterward, patrons will discuss topics from the set and light design to the powerful and honest performances.

She added, "And perhaps, (they will have) the desire to reach out to a loved one they haven't spoken to in a while."

LA GRINGA is now through August 13, 2023, at the Raymond James Theatre in Downtown St. Petersburg. Learn more and get tickets at Americanstage.org.




Recommended For You