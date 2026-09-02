JANE AUSTEN IN 89 MINUTES to Open Stageworks Theatre's 44th Season

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Jane Austen's world will get a comic speed run this fall when Stageworks Theatre opens its 44th season with Jane Austen in 89 Minutes, a fast-paced theatrical romp through the author's beloved novels, romantic entanglements, spirited heroines, and sharp social wit.

Written by acclaimed playwright Syrie James, the production runs Sept. 25-Oct. 11, with a media preview Sept. 24 at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa's Channel District. The Sept. 25 opening-night performance is sold out, with tickets still available for remaining performances.

Jane Austen in 89 Minutes races through Pride and Prejudice, Emma, Sense and Sensibility, and other Austen favorites as actors quickly move from story to story and character to character. The comedy offers longtime Austen fans a playful take on familiar characters while giving newcomers an entertaining introduction to her work.

'Jane Austen created characters and relationships that audiences are still talking about more than 200 years later, and Syrie James has found a wonderfully funny way to bring that entire world together onstage,' said Karla Hartley, Stageworks Theatre's President and Producing Artistic Director. 'It's quick, clever, and very accessible. You don't have to know every Austen novel to have a great time, but devoted fans will have plenty to recognize and enjoy.'

The cast features Katherine Yacko has Jane Austen. Sarah Haun, Katrina Stevenson and Jonelle M. Meyer play Lady 1, Lady 2, and Lady 3, respectively, while Aaron Ford, Spencer Meyers and Darrin L Person are cast as Gentleman 1, Gentleman 2, and Gentleman 3.

Karla Hartley directs the production with Seth Henley Beasley serving as assistant director. The creative team includes Frank Chavez, set design; Danny Aggers, lighting design; and Andrès Motes, costume design. Heather Krueger heads up the production team as production stage manager; Paul McColgan, production carpenter; and Skylar Jay, scenic painter.

Syrie James will join Stageworks audiences Sunday, Sept. 27, for a talkback following the 3 p.m. matinee, giving theatergoers an opportunity to hear directly from the playwright about adapting Austen's work for the stage.

Stageworks is also inviting audiences to bring some Regency-era flair to Saturday evening performances. Ticket holders who attend in Regency-inspired costume Sept. 26, Oct. 3, or Oct. 10 will receive a complimentary drink.

The Orlando Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America is the production's community sponsor. The volunteer-run nonprofit brings together Austen enthusiasts through literary discussions, lectures, workshops, social events, and community outreach. Members of the organization will attend select performances.

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