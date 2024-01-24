Photos: Inside The World Premiere of ROCK ME AMADEUS - LIVE! in Tampa

The highly anticipated world premiere of the rock-meets-classical fusion concert experience, Rock Me Amadeus - Live!, came to the stage last Sunday, January 21st, at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, FL.

Co-produced by internationally-acclaimed opera soprano Alyson Cambridge and rock guitar virtuoso/composer Tony Bruno, Rock Me Amadeus - Live! captivated the audience with an incredible performance of rock, pop, and classical music interwoven together. The star-studded cast of vocalists were accompanied by a full rock band, symphony orchestra, and choir led by Grammy-nominated conductor and pianist James Lowe. Eric Sean Fogel was the stage director.

The lineup of distinguished vocalists spanned Opera, Broadway, Rock, and R&B, including tenor Victor Ryan Robertson (Phantom of the Opera, The Metropolitan Opera, The Kennedy Center), soprano Alyson Cambridge (The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall), rock vocalist Tony Vincent (NBC's The Voice, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar), soul/rock vocalist Kia Warren (SUSU, Revel In Dimes), rock vocalist Toby Rand (Ashenmoon, CBS's Rockstar: Supernova), and Tampa's own rock/pop sensation Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chris Botti, Yanni).

Show co-producer and guitarist Tony Bruno (Joan Jett, Rihanna, and Enrique Iglesias) was the show’s Music Director and Arranger. On stage, Emmy and Grammy-nominated Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt, drummer Brian Delaney (David Bowie, Moulin Rouge, Spiderman), pianist Henry Aronson (Rock of Ages, Grease, Rent), and bassist Luis Guzman (Carnegie Hall, Montreal Jazz Festival, Latin Grammy Awards) all gave extraordinary performances.

Look out for more show announcements of Rock Me Amadeus - Live! coming to a performance center near you!

All photos taken by CineView.