Photos: First Look At TWELFTH NIGHT At Jobsite Theater

Jobsite’s inventive and engaging stagings of Shakespeare have become a central part of this region’s annual arts and cultural offerings.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Jobsite, resident theater company of the Straz Center and  6x finalist for the NEA’s prestigious Shakespeare in American Communities Award, brings Shakespeare’s most musical of comedies to the Jaeb Theater. “If music be the food of love, play on!” See photos from their production of Twelfth Night. 

In this joyous, rollicking comedy with music (composed by our award-winning wunderkind Jeremy Douglass), a storm forces a shipwreck and young Viola believes her twin brother drowned. Determined to survive on her own, she takes on a disguise to navigate this mysterious land. Thus begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love. This festive entertainment brims with wild infatuations, swooning serenades, drunken high-jinks, and some of Shakespeare’s most-beloved characters.

TWELFTH NIGHT features Cornelio Aguilera (Antonio), Giles Davies (Orsino), Roxanne Fay (Feste), Noa Friedman (Viola), Landon Green (Curio), Kathryn Huettel (Fabian), Shaun Memmel (Valentine), Newt Rametta (Sebastian), Ami Sallee (Maria), Jared Sellick (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Nicole Jeannine Smith (Olivia), Jim Wicker (Sir Toby Belch), and Katherine Yacko (Malvolio).

Jobsite’s inventive and engaging stagings of Shakespeare have become a central part of this region’s annual arts and cultural offerings. 2023’s HAMLET set a new all-time company sales record in both dollars and total number of attendees, claiming that spot from DRACULA which had just earned it two months prior.

A bonus for those who fear Shakespeare? 60% of TWELFTH NIGHT is written in prose (plain English), leaving under half of the play’s text in the Bard’s iconic iambic pentameter.

In addition to the 17 public performances, Jobsite has 9 weekday matinees for area high school students. We are thankful for the support of Raymond James as the community presenter of this show. Our Shakespeare program is also made possible by the support of Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, Gobioff Foundation, Saunders Foundation, Hillsborough County, and the State of Florida Division of Arts and Culture.

Public performances of TWELFTH NIGHT are Thu. - Sat. evenings at 7:30, Sun. matinees at 2pm through Feb. 11. The show is 2.5 hours with the intermission, and tickets start at $20. Learn more about the artists and production at our website.

Photo Credit: Stage Photography of Tampa

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT




