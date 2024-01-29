New Tampa Players Casting Tap Dancers and Singers for SINGIN IN THE RAIN

Community Theatre, New Tampa Players is looking for talented tap dancers to join the cast of its upcoming musical production of Singin' in the Rain, based on the classic 1952 film starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. The show will run from July 19 to 28, 2024, at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

Singing in the Rain is a musical comedy that tells the story of Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies in the late 1920s. It features some of the most iconic song-and-dance numbers in cinema history, such as "Good Morning," "Make 'em Laugh," and the title song, "Singin' in the Rain."

New Tampa Players Casting Tap Dancers and Singers for SINGIN IN THE RAIN New Tampa Players is looking for male and female tap dancers of all ages and experience levels and dancers who can also sing and act. The show is directed by Nora Paine, with musical direction by G. Frank Meekins and choreography by Sarah Walston.

Says Paine, "We are very excited to bring this classic musical to the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. We need tappers to do it! Our choreographer, Sarah Walston, is looking for an 8-person dance ensemble for this piece."                      

Auditions will be held on the following dates and locations:

•              Dance Auditions: Saturday, April 27 from 10 am-3 pm @ New Tampa Performing Arts Center

•              Vocal Auditions: Monday, April 29, and Tuesday, April 30, from 7–10 pm @ Uptown Stage

•              Callbacks: Wednesday, May 1 from 7–10 pm @ Uptown Stage

Dancers should prepare a one-minute tap routine and a 16-bar song from the show or a similar musical. They should also bring a headshot, a resume, and tap shoes.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of this fun and fabulous musical that will make you laugh, cry, and literally tap your feet!

For more details and to register, please visit bit.ly/NTPrain.




From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... (read more about this author)

