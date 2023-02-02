Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vic's Mix At HCC Ybor City Campus

Performances are on February 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre on the Ybor City Campus.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vic's Mix At HCC Ybor City Campus

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Series presents Vic's Mix performed by Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance on February 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre on the Ybor City Campus.

Vic's Mix is a compilation of Victor Quijada's best-known works as an artistic director and choreographer. The performance pushes the boundaries of traditional theatricality and challenges audience expectations by blending urban pop and classical music with highly-skilled, athletic dancers.

General admission tickets are $20. Admission is free for HCC students, faculty and staff with valid ID. Advanced tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222492®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpayit.nelnet.net%2Fform%2Ft5XmRUpB?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Mainstage Theatre is located in the Performing Arts Building on the Ybor City Campus at 1411 E 11th Ave., Tampa, FL, 33605.

RUBBERBAND, a contemporary dance company based in Montreal, was founded in 2002 and quickly gained recognition with three performances at Espace Tangente. In the years since, they have also presented smaller works in mixed programs and self-produced events in Montreal and have toured internationally, performing in the United States, Europe, Mexico and Japan. RUBBERBAND recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and continues to be recognized within the dance community for its innovative approach to contemporary dance, making it a leader in the Montreal dance community and acknowledged internationally.

About Victor Quijada

Born and raised in Los Angeles, the child of Mexican parents, Victor first danced in the b-boying circles and hip-hop clubs of his native city. He performed with Rudy Perez from 1994 to 1996, then moved to New York City to join THARP! After spending three years with that company and following a stint with Ballets Tech, in 2000 he came to Montreal to join Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. In 2002, he founded RUBBERBAND, throwing himself into deconstructing the choreographic principles he had learned by blending them with the raw ideology of his street dance origins. His creations - numerous short works and 14 full-length productions - are distinguished by a powerful theatricality, the energy of improvisation and certain codes of film language, the whole sculpted with an incomparable precision of movement.

For several years now, Victor has taught the RUBBERBAND method throughout the world in workshops and internships for many dance companies, dance schools and universities, as well as on a yearly basis in RBDG's workshop for professional dancers, at the Académie du Domaine Forget in Charlevoix every summer and in his classes at the Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at the University of Southern California (USC). As a guest choreographer, he has created new works for dance and circus companies, notably in return commissions for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Pacific Northwest Ballet and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit hccfl.edu.




Review: Mat Smarts THE AGITATORS at FreeFall Theatre Company Photo
Review: Mat Smart's THE AGITATORS at FreeFall Theatre Company
The Agitators is a play that was created in 2017 by playwright Mat Smart, which was then later turned into a podcast. Commissioned by the New York State Council on the Arts, the play shows the friendly/and not-so-friendly relationship between Susan B. Anthony and Fredrick Douglass over the course of 45 years leading up to Douglass’s death. The play itself opens with Douglass playing the violin and Susan B. Anthony is at a picnic. After premiering shortly following the lifting of restrictions following the COVID-19 Pandemic, and being produced by the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in 2020. The play won the Edgerton Award in 2017 for New Play.
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the West Coast Players Photo
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the West Coast Players
You've never seen a LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS quite like this!
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL Asks the Hard Questions at Manatee Players Photo
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL Asks the Hard Questions at Manatee Players
Next to Normal is a 2008 Rock Musical written by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt. The plot tells the story of a mother (Diana) who struggles with progressive Bipolar Disorder and how managing the disease and its effects take a toll on her family. The award-winning musical covers such topics as depression, grief, suicide, drug abuse, and ethics of modern psychiatry all set against the backdrop of a suburban lifestyle.
Creative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players Photo
Creative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players
The Off-Central Players will present THIS IS OUR YOUTH February 9th through 19.

More Hot Stories For You


Creative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central PlayersCreative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players
January 27, 2023

The Off-Central Players will present THIS IS OUR YOUTH February 9th through 19.
Chicago Writer Regina Victor Announced as Keynote Speaker of American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival.Chicago Writer Regina Victor Announced as Keynote Speaker of American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival.
January 19, 2023

American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival is a three-day celebration of theatre, new plays, and aspiring writers hosted at downtown St. Pete's James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art.  The play festival [March 3-5, 2023] will be kicked off with a keynote speaker and multidisciplinary theatre artist: Regina Victor. 
THE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This MonthTHE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This Month
January 18, 2023

freeFall starts off 2023 with a new play by Mat Smart. The Agitators tells of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.
ThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In ChannelsideThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In Channelside
January 12, 2023

ThinkTank Theatre will open Sarah DeLappe's award winning play 'The Wolves' at Stageworks this Friday, January 13th and run through the 22nd. The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 'The Wolves' is an Obie award winning play which opened off-broadway in 2016 and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.
The Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTHThe Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTH
January 11, 2023

After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth.
share