Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vic's Mix At HCC Ybor City Campus

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Series presents Vic's Mix performed by Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance on February 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre on the Ybor City Campus.

Vic's Mix is a compilation of Victor Quijada's best-known works as an artistic director and choreographer. The performance pushes the boundaries of traditional theatricality and challenges audience expectations by blending urban pop and classical music with highly-skilled, athletic dancers.

General admission tickets are $20. Admission is free for HCC students, faculty and staff with valid ID. Advanced tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222492®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpayit.nelnet.net%2Fform%2Ft5XmRUpB?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Mainstage Theatre is located in the Performing Arts Building on the Ybor City Campus at 1411 E 11th Ave., Tampa, FL, 33605.

RUBBERBAND, a contemporary dance company based in Montreal, was founded in 2002 and quickly gained recognition with three performances at Espace Tangente. In the years since, they have also presented smaller works in mixed programs and self-produced events in Montreal and have toured internationally, performing in the United States, Europe, Mexico and Japan. RUBBERBAND recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and continues to be recognized within the dance community for its innovative approach to contemporary dance, making it a leader in the Montreal dance community and acknowledged internationally.

About Victor Quijada

Born and raised in Los Angeles, the child of Mexican parents, Victor first danced in the b-boying circles and hip-hop clubs of his native city. He performed with Rudy Perez from 1994 to 1996, then moved to New York City to join THARP! After spending three years with that company and following a stint with Ballets Tech, in 2000 he came to Montreal to join Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. In 2002, he founded RUBBERBAND, throwing himself into deconstructing the choreographic principles he had learned by blending them with the raw ideology of his street dance origins. His creations - numerous short works and 14 full-length productions - are distinguished by a powerful theatricality, the energy of improvisation and certain codes of film language, the whole sculpted with an incomparable precision of movement.

For several years now, Victor has taught the RUBBERBAND method throughout the world in workshops and internships for many dance companies, dance schools and universities, as well as on a yearly basis in RBDG's workshop for professional dancers, at the Académie du Domaine Forget in Charlevoix every summer and in his classes at the Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at the University of Southern California (USC). As a guest choreographer, he has created new works for dance and circus companies, notably in return commissions for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Pacific Northwest Ballet and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit hccfl.edu.