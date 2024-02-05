MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Comes to the Hard Rock Event Center

My Big Gay Italian Wedding has been scheduled for Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, with both shows at 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at $50 will be available Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. via seminolehardrocktampa.com and Ticketmaster.

Fans can access venue presale tickets on Wednesday, February 7 at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s X, Instagram, or Facebook pages.

My Big Gay Italian Wedding satirizes the controversies surrounding same-sex marriage as well as gay and Italian stereotypes. Anthony Pinnunziato, a gay Italian American from a large chaotic family, wishes to marry his boyfriend Andrew Polinski in a traditional Italian ceremony. Anthony's overbearing mother won't give her blessing unless Andrew's estranged mother also gives her blessing, and the ceremony is performed by a priest. Matters are further complicated by Andrew's ex-boyfriend, intent on breaking up the couple.

My Big Gay Italian Wedding is a play written by Anthony J. Wilkinson that premiered off-Broadway in 2003, at the Actor's Playhouse in New York City. Aside from New York City, the show has already played in over 30 cities in the United States. Internationally the show has had runs in Edinburgh, London, Ireland, Sydney, Hong Kong, parts of Canada and parts of France.