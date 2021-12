Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Tampa:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alison Burns - SHOUT! - 2021 54%

Kasondra Rose - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 25%

Katrina Stevenson - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 20%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Fraga - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carrollwood Players Theatre 31%

Katrina Stevenson - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 28%

Beth Tepe-Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 17%

Katrina Stevenson - HENRY V - Jobsite Theater 6%

Catherine Cann - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS' - American Stage 5%

Gail Russell - KATE- THE UNEXAMINED LIFE OF KATHERINE HEPBURN' - American Stage 5%

Jill Castle - ROMEO AND JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 4%

Cristina Hartfield - BE A PIRATE! - 2021 3%

Catherine Cann - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF' - American Stage 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 32%

David M. Jenkins - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 24%

Gabe Flores - PAPER WALLS - Carrollwood Players 15%

Alison Burns Jackson - SHOUT - Straz Center 11%

Jim Russell - POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players 11%

Gabe Flores - CABARET - Carrollwood Players 8%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jeron Dooling - ANNNNND... SCENE OF THE CRIME! - 2021 16%

Owen Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 13%

David Jenkins - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 12%

Karla Hartley - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Stageworks 9%

Summer Bohnenkamp - DOUBT - Jobsite 7%

Noah Perez & Madison Levine - NERD OUT' - 2021 7%

Christopher Crawford - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage Theatre 6%

Zachary Trenkle - THE KING OF 22ND STREET' - 2021 6%

David Jenkins - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Jobsite 5%

Peter Clapsis - LIES - Lab TheaterProject 5%

David Jenkins - HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 3%

L. Peter Callender - ROMEO AND JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 3%

David Jenkins - HENRY V - Jobsite 3%

Rhett Ricardo - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - 2021 2%

Mark Hartfield - BE A PIRATE! - 2021 2%

Sean Gaudet - TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND' - 2021 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 32%

Kara Gold - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 22%

Summer Bohnenkamp - DOUBT - Jobsite 19%

Deborah Bostock-Kelley - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 17%

Tiffany Ford - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - American Stage 5%

Ted Lange - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - American Stage Theatre 3%

Benjamin T. Ismail - KATE- THE UNEXAMINED LIFE OF KATHERIN HEPBURN' - American Stage 2%

Jerry Montoya/ Kristin Clippard - NOSOTROS LA GENTE' - American Stage 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 34%

Kara Gold - THE WENDY HOUSE - Lab Theater Project 25%

Zachary Hines - DOUBT - Jobsite 25%

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - EUROVISION MUSICAL CONCERT- TEAM SEA STAR THEATER - Broadway Everyday Star 10%

Jerid Fox - STACHMO AT THE WALDORF - American Stage Theatre 6%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jo Averill-Snell - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 34%

Owen Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 29%

Jo Averiill-Snell - HENRY V - Jobsite 15%

Chris Baldwin - ROMEO AND JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 10%

Chris Baldwin - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS' - American Stage 7%

Chris Baldwin - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF' - American Stage 5%

Best Musical

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 39%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 28%

PAPER WALLS - Carrollwood Players 18%

POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players 15%

Best Performer In A Musical

Zda 'Z' Sumbillo - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 42%

Tristan Horta - POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players Theatre 10%

Payton Bischoff - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 9%

Evie Davis-Pullinger - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 9%

Paul Potenza - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 7%

Katie Voorhees - THE TOXIC AVENGER - MAD Theatre of Tampa 6%

Katie Voorhees - DISENCHANTED - Eight O'Clock Theatre 5%

Spencer Meyers - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 4%

Colleen Cherry - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 4%

Safin Karim - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 2%

Amy Gray - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Zach Finley - THE WENDY HOUSE - Lab Theater 14%

Zach 'Hippie' Griswold - A LITTLE DITTY ABOUT JAQUES AND DIANE' - Carrollwood Players 13%

Kaedin Cammerari - TEEN'S BEST FRIEND' - Carrollwood Players 8%

Paul Potenza - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 6%

Daniel Scott Dagesse - A LITTLE DITTY ABOUT JAQUES AND DIANE' - Carrollwood Players 6%

Chris Jackson - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Stageworks 5%

Ned Avril Snell - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Stageworks 4%

Roxanne Fay - DOUBT - Jobsite 4%

Andresia Moseley - DOUBT - Jobsite 4%

David M. Jenkins - DOUBT - Jobsite Theater 4%

Korban Quillian - NERD OUT - Carrollwood Players 4%

Kate Stenzel - LIES - LAB Theater Project 3%

Katrina Stevenson - HAND TO GOD - Jobsite Theater 3%

Sara Oliva - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage 2%

Don Walker (Miles Lisowski) - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS' - American Stage 2%

Lance Felton - AN EVENING WITH EBERLEIN - LAB Theater Project 2%

Susan Haldeman - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Stageworks 2%

Adam Workman - HENRY V - Jobsite Theater 2%

Kiara Hines - ROMEO & JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 2%

Thom Mesrobian - BE A PIRATE! - 2021 2%

Emily Belvo - DOUBT - Jobsite 2%

Jake Gallop - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - 2021 2%

Tyler Woods - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 1%

Harley White - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - 2021 1%

Katrina Stevenson - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Troy Banks - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 23%

Peter Jackson - RAGTIME - Skycrest 21%

Jonalyn Elegado - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 14%

Paul Potenza - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 13%

Declan Alexander - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 10%

Spencer Meyers - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 9%

Colleen Cherry - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 7%

Carrington Martin - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 3%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christopher Reinhardt - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 21%

Zachary Finley - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 17%

Andresia Moseley - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Jobsite 9%

Roxanne Fay - DOUBT - Jobsite 9%

David Jenkins - DOUBT - Jobsite 8%

Giles Davies - FRANKENSTEIN: THE MODERN PROMETHEUS - Jobsite 7%

Amy C. Ragg - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 7%

Tyler Woods - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 4%

Constantine Kyriakou - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Maggie Gamson - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Patrick Jackson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - American Stage 3%

Diana Garle (Sophie Carillo, Liz Cavanaugh and More) - NOSOTROS LA GENTE' - American Stage 1%

Janis Stevens (Katherine Hepburn) - KATE- THE UNEXAMINED LIFE OF KATHERIN HEPBURN' - American Stage 1%

L Peter Callender - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - American Stage Theatre 1%

L. Peter Callender (Louis Armstrong, Joe Glaser & Miles Davis) - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF' - American Stage 1%

Dee Selmore (Charlotta Bass) - LETTERS TO KAMALA' - American Stage 0%

Janis Stevens - KATE: AN UNEXAMINED LIFE - American Stage 0%

Best Play

THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 21%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 17%

AMERICAN SON - Stageworks 10%

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 - Jobsite 9%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Shakespeare in the Yard 8%

DOUBT - Jobsite 7%

THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage 7%

ROMEO & JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 6%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Stageworks 6%

BE A PIRATE! - Rogue Stage/Tampa Fringe 5%

HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 3%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CARROLLWOOD PLAYERS' ONE ACT FESTIVAL - Carrollwood Players 20%

THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 16%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 16%

SISTER ACT - Plant City Entertainment 13%

PAPER WALLS - Carrollwood Players 10%

DOUBT - Jobsite 8%

THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage Theatre 7%

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MODERN PROMETHEUS - Jobsite 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET IN AMERICA - American Stage 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Shakespeare in the Yard 3%

HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 2%

GREATER TUNA - Arts In Motion 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsie Smith and Emily Cockerill - POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players Theatre 30%

Beth Tepe-Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 18%

Scott Cooper - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage Theatre 16%

Brian Smallheer - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 15%

Steve Mitchell - ROMEO AND JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 12%

Rebekah Lazaridis - DOUBT - Jobsite 9%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeremy Douglass - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 31%

Jonah Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 27%

Rachel Harrison - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage Theatre 18%

Jeremy Douglass - HENRY V - Jobsite 11%

David Jenkins - HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 10%

Rachel Harrison - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS' - American Stage 3%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 68%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 32%

Best Streaming Musical

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 66%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 34%

Best Streaming Play

A CONVERSATION WITH MYSELF - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Outcast Theatre 33%

DOUBT - Jobsite 27%

HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 13%

HENRY V - Jobsite 12%

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF' - American Stage 10%

NOSOTROS LA GENTE - American Stage Theatre 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Katie Voorhees - GODSPELL - Eight O'Clock Theatre 22%

Joanne Donovan - PAPER WALLS - Carrollwood Players 18%

Jonathan Harrison - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 18%

Katrina Stevenson - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 16%

Dylan Fidler - PAPER WALLS - Carrollwood Players 11%

Charles Hines - POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players Theatre 9%

Kasondra Rose - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matthew McGee - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage 22%

Andresia Moseley - DOUBT - Jobsite 19%

Giles Davies - ROMEO & JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 11%

Kara Sotakoun - ROMEO & JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 11%

Brian Shea - HAND TO GOD - Jobsite Theater 9%

Katrina Stevenson - HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 9%

Terri Lazarra - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage Theatre 8%

K Sotakoun - HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 7%

Emily Belvo - DOUBT - Jobsite 6%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Shelly Amos - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 47%

Paula Spangler Klein - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 18%

Jonathan Harrison - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 12%

Katrina Stevenson - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 9%

Erik Drake - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 8%

Kasondra Rose - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 4%

Karsen Walker - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Layla Kuck - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 22%

Suzy Bloc Duic - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 17%

Andresia Moseley - DOUBT - Jobsite 13%

Emily Belvo - DOUBT - Jobsite 10%

Brian Shea - HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 8%

Katrina Stevenson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY” - American Stage 6%

Kym Welch - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 5%

Richard B. Watson (Freddie Filmore/ Potter Et Al) - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY” - American Stage 5%

Naomi Sample - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 5%

Patrick A. Jackson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY” - American Stage 4%

John Millsap - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY” - American Stage 3%

Evan Fineout - HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

AMERICAN STAGE IN THE PARK: 'FOOTLOOSE' - American Stage 39%

SHOCKHEADED PETER ENCORE - Jobsite Theater 33%

DAMES AT SEA - freeFall Theatre 18%

QUEEN OF SWORDS - Polk State College/Rogue Stage 10%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE - Jobsite 22%

DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Jobsite 20%

ROMEO & JULIET - Jobsite 16%

THE ODD COUPLE' - American Stage 12%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN AMERICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY' - American Stage 8%

THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage 6%

Jacob Marley'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL' - American Stage 5%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - freeFall Theatre 5%

RED - Shakespeare in the Yard 4%

DR RIDES AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE - Jobsite 2%

DUTCHMAN' - American Stage 2%