Francis Wilson Playhouse To Present The Clearwater Premiere Of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now in its 94th season, Francis Wilson Playhouse is presenting The Play That Goes Wrong.

For anyone who has ever been involved in the performing arts, you know that things don't always go according to plan. The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, is a hilarious, farcical play-within-a-play. It begins before the curtain has even been raised, as the audience are present while the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society prepares to stage their new production-the 1920s murder mystery 'Murder at Haversham Manor.' However, the set is not yet complete and there is no time to finish it off... but the show must go on! Winner of 2 Tony Awards and an Olivier Award for Best Comedy.

Don't miss the Clearwater premiere! 2 weekends only, April 4th-14th at Francis Wilson Playhouse. $30 for adults and $19 for students. For tickets and more information, click the button below or call the Box Office at (727) 446-1360.