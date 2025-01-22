FLOCK to Bring Touring show QUEST to Hillsborough Community College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renowned international contemporary dance company FLOCK will bring their latest touring show "Quest" to Hillsborough Community College on February 28 & March 1 at 7:30 p.m at the HCC Mainstage Theatre, Ybor City Campus.

Choreographed by Alice Klock and Florian Lochner this adventurous new production centers around six protagonists each with their own storyline or quest. Follow these character's individual hero's journeys through joy, magic, love, struggle, and discovery.

Featuring 6 extraordinary dancers and a stunning soundtrack this piece ushers audiences into a thrilling world of movement, myth, and legend.

Comments