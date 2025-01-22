FLOCK to Bring Touring show QUEST to Hillsborough Community College

Performances will take place on February 28 & March 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Renowned international contemporary dance company FLOCK will bring their latest touring show "Quest" to Hillsborough Community College on February 28 & March 1 at 7:30 p.m at the HCC Mainstage Theatre, Ybor City Campus.
Choreographed by Alice Klock and Florian Lochner this adventurous new production centers around six protagonists each with their own storyline or quest. Follow these character's individual hero's journeys through joy, magic, love, struggle, and discovery.
Featuring 6 extraordinary dancers and a stunning soundtrack this piece ushers audiences into a thrilling world of movement, myth, and legend.
Videos