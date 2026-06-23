DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE Will Come to TampaRep in July

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Tampa Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Dear Jack, Dear Louise, Ken Ludwig’s heartfelt romantic comedy inspired by the true story of his parents’ courtship during World War II. The production will be presented at the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts (1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa, FL 33603).

The production will preview on July 9, 2026, celebrate its Opening Night on July 10, and run July 10 through July 26, 2026. Opening Night tickets include admission to a pre-show celebration on July 10 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Tampa Preparatory School (Tampa Prep), 727 W Cass St, Tampa, FL 33606. The celebration will feature light bites and an open bar, plus free parking. Tampa Prep is approximately .4 miles across the bridge from the Straz Center, where the 7:30 p.m. performance will take place.

The cast features Camerron Kubly as Jack Ludwig and Katie Davis as Louise Rabiner. Kubly is excited to return to TampaRep, where he was most recently seen in A Christmas Carol; previous company credits include The Crucible (with ThinkTank Theatre) and It’s a Wonderful Life. His additional Tampa Bay credits include And Then They Came for Me, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, The Burnt Part Boys, Peter Pan, Peter and the Starcatcher, and The Fantasticks (freeFall Theatre); Puffs and Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (Jobsite Theater); You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Songs for a New World (ThinkTank Theatre); and Wonderful Town (TheatreZone). He also appeared in Full: The Musical at FringeNYC.

Davis, a Tampa Bay native, returns to TampaRep after appearing as Marian/Chiara in The Bridges of Madison County. She holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University and trained locally with both the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center. Recent credits include Nora Joyce in Himself and Nora (freeFall Theatre), Cinderella in Into the Woods (American Stage), Patty Simcox in Grease (Suncoast Broadway), Belle and The Little Mermaid in Disenchanted! (National Tour/MNM Theatre), Yvonne and Harriet in Sunday in the Park with George (Axelrod Performing Arts Center), and Vivienne in Legally Blonde (Lauderhill Performing Arts Center).

Dear Jack, Dear Louise is directed by Robin Gordon, an accomplished director, actor, and educator whose work has spanned universities, professional theatres, and performance venues across the country. Gordon served as Assistant Professor of Performance at the University of South Florida from 1997–2007, where she directed productions including Vinegar Tom, Cabaret, Italian American Reconciliation, and Bat Boy. She has also taught and directed at Syracuse University, Ithaca College, Santa Monica College, Los Angeles City College, Interlochen Center for the Arts, and the Krannert Center in Illinois. Tampa Bay audiences may recognize her from performances as Cassius in Julius Caesar (Studio@620), Bernadette in POTUS (Jobsite Theater), Hedda in Hedda Gabler (Stageworks), Gertrude in TampaRep’s Hamlet, and Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret at USF. Her directing credits include TampaRep’s Flying and Dinner with Friends, and she co-created Echoes of Her with Cindy Hennessy for Moving Current Dance Collective.

The creative team also includes Celeste Silsby Mannerud (Lighting Designer), Trish Meade (Costume Designer), Georgia Mallory Guy (Sound Designer), Dean Wick (Scenic and Props Designer/Set Dressing), and Aurora Peugh (Production Stage Manager).

Set during World War II, the play follows U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, and Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer living in New York City. What begins as a simple correspondence blossoms into a profound romance tested by distance, uncertainty, and the realities of war. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) draws from his own family history to tell a deeply personal and unexpectedly joyful story about love, hope, and perseverance.

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