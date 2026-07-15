Photos/Video: Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT Presented By Jobsite

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Jobsite, independent resident theater company of Straz Center, has taken over the Jaeb Theater with Green Day’s epic, iconic, electric rock opera AMERICAN IDIOT. Green Day’s AMERICAN IDIOT is on stage through Aug. 9, with official opening night Fri., Jul. 17. Check out photos and video of the production.

This two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical, based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before. This high-octane scorcher includes every song from Green Day’s album, American Idiot, as well as songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown and the earlier classic Nimrod. Joining Green Day (music) and Billie Joe Armstrong (lyrics) is Tony Award winner Michael Meyer (Spring Awakening, Thorough Modern Millie) who co-wrote the book with front-man Armstrong.

A high-concept rock opera, AMERICAN IDIOT explores disillusionment, consumerism, and media and government manipulation through a trio of friends struggling to find meaning in a world they barely recognize.

Jobsite’s production is helmed by the award-winning trio of David Jenkins (direction), Alexander Jones (choreography), and Jeremy Douglass (music direction) who were behind the record-setting production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Straz in 2024. The company features 15 explosive performers and an on stage 6-piece rock band full of Tampa Bay area music veterans.

Photo Credit: James Zambon Productions.

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

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