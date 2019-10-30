Circle in the Square Theatre School Is Now Accepting Applications For B.F.A. in Theatre and Musical Theatre

Circle in the Square Theatre School, the only professional actor training program affiliated with a Broadway theatre, has announced it is now accepting applications for its new and exciting B.F.A. in Theatre and Musical Theatre in conjunction with Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida. In this program, students can gain a traditional college experience while fulfilling their general education requirements spending two years at beautiful Eckerd College, and then participating in the full two-year Circle in the Square Conservatory program, with New York City as its campus.

Over its 40-year history, Circle in the Square Theatre School has produced many distinguished alumni, among them Academy Award-winner Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, as well as Kevin Bacon, John C McGinley, and Maura Tierney. Lady Gaga and Benicio Del Toro both attended the Circle in the Square Summer Workshop. Circle graduates have recently played leading roles on Broadway in Wicked, Book of Mormon, Bette Midler's Hello, Dolly!, King Kong, My Fair Lady, in the upcoming TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, and many more. They have been seen on television in Glee, The Blacklist, Bull, Hawaii Five-O, Life in Pieces, and The Middle, as well as in countless commercials. All Circle programs provide students with individual attention in small classes, led by a faculty that consists of some of the finest professional directors, playwrights and actors contributing to the vitality of today's theatre, film and television.

Eckerd College is one of 40 colleges and universities featured in the book Colleges That Change Lives. Located on 188 acres and boasting an on-campus beach, Eckerd College takes advantage of its spectacular waterfront along Florida's Gulf Coast for outdoor learning laboratories. Almost 90% of Eckerd students live on the pet-friendly campus, and 100% of them are mentored by first-rate faculty. A coeducational college of liberal arts and sciences, Eckerd invites students to ThinkOutside by teaching them how to learn, not simply what to learn. Eckerd College is among the 10% of American colleges and universities that have a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

"We are excited to begin offering this new B.F.A and thrilled to partner with Eckerd College," commented Paul Libin, President of Circle in the Square Theatre School. "This BFA is the brain-child of Sara Louise Lazarus, an award-winning NY theatre and cabaret director and a Senior Faculty member of Circle." E. Colin O'Leary, Executive Director of Circle in the Square Theatre School adds, "Ms. Lazarus' son attends Eckerd College, so she is familiar with and a fan of both schools." It wasn't long into their first meeting that Ms. Lazarus and Jessica Thonen of the Eckerd Theatre Department quickly saw an opportunity for their students, and a path towards developing the BFA program was paved. "Few schools train actors as effectively as Circle in the Square, and few schools provide the student-centered yet challenging education Eckerd does, "stated Ms. Lazarus. "This is a perfect partnership, allowing students a full college experience and a full Conservatory experience. This B.F.A. provides the best of both worlds."

Suzan Harrison, Vice President of Academics and Dean of Faculty at Eckerd College says, "Learning the craft of theatre from world-class, paid and practicing professionals is paired with a foundation in the liberal arts that will teach the student how to learn, analyze, think critically, work in groups and understand human behavior-the bedrock of becoming a well-rounded citizen." "And the bedrock of becoming a well-rounded actor," Ms. Lazarus adds.

Circle in the Square Theatre School will continue to offer its Professional Two-Year Workshops (both acting and musical) and popular seven-week Summer Workshops (both acting and musical.) Eckerd College will continue to offer a B.A. in Theatre in addition to the new B.F.A.

For further information regarding Circle in the Square Theatre School and the Circle/Eckerd B.F.A., call 212-307-0388 or email Admissions@circlesquare.org. For a downloadable application, go to www.circlesquare.org. To learn more about Eckerd College, see their website, www.Eckerd.edu, call 800.456.9009, 727.867.1166 or contact Admissions@eckerd.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You