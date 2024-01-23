Casting Set For FreeFall's GOD BLESS YOU, MR. ROSEWATER

Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, pays homage to Vonnegut's witty humor and energetic dialogue with an infectious score by the Oscar-winning team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors).

Bored and unfulfilled by philanthropy, Millionaire Eliot Rosewater sets off on a journey to find his life's purpose. This search takes him to Rosewater County, Indiana, his family's former home, that has lost all hope. Through a series of misadventures, both Eliot and the town find themselves irrevocably changed in a musical that is both deeply funny and wildly sincere. Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater stars Robert Teasdale as Eliot Rosewater with Hannah Laird as Sylvia Rosewater (freeFall debut!). The musical satire also stars Heather Baird, Sara DelBeato, Cameron Kubly, Lulu Picart (Broadway's 1776) James Martin Roberts with a special appearance by Matthew McGee as Senator Rosewater.

In the style of freeFall's smash hit production of Pippin, 6 actors will inhabit all of the citizens of Rosewater County. Director Eric Davis will also incorporate animation and video to enhance the storytelling and bring this large musical to the intimate freeFall stage. Composer Alan Menken speaks about his work: "Of all the musicals I've composed scores for in my career God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater is probably closest and dearest to my heart..."

Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater is directed by Eric Davis and is musically directed by Michael Raabe. The design team features set design by Hansen Scenic, lighting design by Dalton Hamilton, wig design by Jonathan Hall and costume design by David Covach. Sound is engineered by Nathan Doyle from a design by Eric Davis. The production is stage managed by June Abernathy.

Book tickets now at or by calling 727-498-5205. Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater runs February 9 through March 10, 2024. Tickets range from $45 - $55. freeFall matinees are always at 2pm and evening performances are always at 7pm. This show is intended only for mature audiences. Audience discretion is advised.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.