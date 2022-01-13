Casting Announced for freeFall's I LOVE TO EAT

Before Julia Child and long before today's proliferation of cooking shows, there was James Beard, the first TV chef. He brought a love for fine cooking (and a sense of humor) to the small screen in 1946 and helped establish an American cuisine based on fresh ingredients. Beard became America's first "foodie," and the award bearing his name is still the prize most coveted by chefs across the country. Larger than life (literally and metaphorically), American culinary icon James Beard was a complex, entertaining, beloved and frustrating friend and mentor to many. Beard always kept his phone number listed and famously took calls from anyone anytime who needed a little cooking advice.

I Love to Eat invites you to meet the man described as "the face and belly of American gastronomy" in this play by James Still that imagines a late night in Beard's Greenwich Village home. I Love to Eat opens January 29 and runs through February 27, 2022. Tickets for I Love to Eat range from $45 - $55. There are two previews of I Love to Eat on Friday January 28 at 7pm and Saturday January 29 at 2pm. Tickets for preview performances are only $25.

I Love to Eat stars Matthew McGee (2022 Muse Performing Arts Award Honoree - St Pete Arts Alliance) and is directed by Lee Anne Matthews (Raging Skillet at New Jewish Theatre - St. Louis). The I Love to Eat design team includes Sarah Smiley (Properties), Tom Hansen (Set design), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting design) and Eric Davis (Costume design).

"This play was originally slated to open our 2020/2021 season" says freeFall Artistic Director, Eric Davis. "freeFall audiences have always loved our selections celebrating the lives of American Masters like Judy Garland, Ira Aldridge, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and now the incomparable James Beard."

In addition to a full run of I Love to Eat, freeFall's Tandem Series will feature the musical return of Ann Morrison (Original Broadway cast of Merrily We Roll Along) in My Furniture Set playing freeFall for one night only on February 10, 2022 at 7pm. This special engagement is included in freeFall's 2021/2022 subscription. Single tickets for My Furniture Set are only $35.

freeFall is committed to a safe experience for staff, patrons and cast members. freeFall Theatre is a fully vaccinated company and we are following strict health guidelines as outlined by CDC and in agreement with Actor's Equity Association. Visit our website regularly for Covid safety protocols as they are subject to change.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.