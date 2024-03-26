Cast Set For NEXT TO NORMAL at TampaRep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tampa Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for its production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The show will run May 31 to June 16, 2024 at the USF Theatre Centre.

Next to Normal is an emotional roller-coaster ride that explores the highs and lows of a suburban family coping with mental illness. With an electrifying rock score and heart-wrenching lyrics, the TampaRep production will have audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. From the outside, the Goodmans are a “normal family”, but inside, there’s no such thing. Diana’s bipolar disorder is a struggle not only for her, but also for her overly-protective husband and anxiety-ridden daughter. Can Dr. Madden’s treatments help make any of them “better”? The journey will tug at heartstrings and leave viewers with a renewed appreciation for the power of human resilience. TampaRep is thrilled to present this must-see musical for anyone who has ever experienced mental illness, or loved someone who has.

The pivotal role of Diana will be played by Broadway and screen veteran Alexis Carra (Broadway: Wicked, Fosse, Sweet Charity; TV: Grey’s Anatomy, Fosse Verdon). The Tampa native returns to the local stage in her TampaRep debut. Carra will also share her skills as choreographer for the show. Tampa Bay favorite, award-winning actor Jim Sorensen (TampaRep: Straight White Men, The Dreamer Examines His Pillow; American Stage: Mamma Mia, The Producers; freeFall: The Burnt Part Boys, The Normal Heart) stars as Dan, Diana’s husband. The cast also features TampaRep alumnus: Nicholas Perez-Hoop (A View From the Bridge, Stupid F**king Bird, Gnit) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine, and newcomers to TampaRep include University of Tampa students Ben Sutherland (Stageworks: The Great American Trailer Park Musical) as Gabe, Mariela Zeno (professional debut) as Natalie, and Max Dalton (Stageworks: Evil Dead the Musical; American Stage: American Idiot).

Emilia Sargent, TampaRep’s Producing Artistic Director/CEO will once again take on the direction of this production, after critically-lauded showings of The Elephant Man and Straight White Men. “I have been wanting TampaRep to produce this show for over ten years now, and I’m thrilled that we have lined up such a stellar cast and creative team to bring it to life,” shares Sargent. “In addition, it’s a gift to be partnering with so many local and national organizations to bring light to the issues raised by this powerhouse story.”

Next to Normal will be part of a suite of offerings that TampaRep has titled “Raise the Curtain on Mental Health Awareness” and seeks to help connect audiences to resources that can help destigmatize the conversation around mental health. The company will partner with several local organizations, including Love IV Lawrence, Tampa Bay Thrives, NAMI Hillsborough, and Broadway Arts Community, who will provide various levels and means of support. In addition, the cast and creative team will receive mentorship and counseling on topics discussed in the show by a Behavioral Health Consultant, to more accurately convey, portray, and understand the struggles the characters are facing. And moderated talkbacks after certain performances will allow audiences to connect more deeply with the characters, stories, and ideas of the show.

Providing musical direction and leading the 6-piece band will be respected local music director Juan Rodriguez. “This is my second opportunity to work with this incredible score, and I can’t wait to revisit all the nuance and power of the music.” Rodriguez will play piano/keyboard, and will be joined by musicians Ian Goodman on drums, Paul Stoddart on guitar, Richard Jimenez on bass, Iris Jones on violin, and Matthew Rothbarb on cello.

Additions to the creative team include Chris Pyfrom as scenic designer, Keith Eisenstadt (The Elephant Man, Straight White Men) as lighting designer, and Theatre Tampa Bay award-winning costume designer Meli Mossey (All My Sons). Rachel Harrison (Straight White Men) returns as Production Stage Manager, with assistance from Drew Yost. Paul McColgan (Straight White Men, A Doll’s House, Part 2, All My Sons) is technical director and Lindsay MacConnell provides social media support.

Next to Normal will be presented at the USF Theatre Centre in room TAR 120, located at 3837 USF Holly Dr., Tampa, FL 33620. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays (select 3pm matinee and 7:30pm evening), and Sunday 3pm matinees, May 31st through June 16th, 2024, with a preview performance on May 30th.

Once again, the popular OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION will be held at World of Beer, with an open bar and catered bites included as part of the ticket purchase. Guests can plan to attend on Friday, May 31st, starting at 6:00pm to mix and mingle with the creatives and fellow audience members. Tickets to all other performances of Next to Normal are “Choose Your Price”, ranging from the $60 True Ticket to a limited number of $12 Theatre Lover Tickets, plus a $7 “musical surcharge” to help cover the cost of the live band. Guests are encouraged to pay the admission that fits best with their budget. Tickets to all performances are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.tamparep.org or by calling the box office at (813) 556-8737.