Broadway Theatre Project to Present New Summer Intensive 'Shaping the Artist'

Broadway Theatre Project will present a new summer intensive "SHAPING THE ARTIST" at the University of South Florida College of the Arts from June 20th - June 29th, 2024.
Co-founded in 1991 by Tony Award winning dancer, choreographer and director, Ann Reinking, and her Associate, President and BTP Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) is a summer training institute with a mission to offer apprentices excellent training in all disciplines that define musical theatre. The Project provides educational excellence and molds creative, collaborative, well-rounded, well-balanced, professional, musical theatre arts performers.
For the first time in Project history, BTP is accepting only 12 of the finest young artists who audition and fall into the age range of 16 through 20 years of age by June 19th, 2024. BTP is looking for the student who is ready to move to a more focused 10 days, on artistry, and creativity at an elevated level of technique. Students under the age of 18 must be residing with a parent, legal guardian or someone designated by parents as being suitable to accompany the apprentice at BTP when classes and rehearsals have ended.
BTP prides itself on the caliber of its faculty. In addition to Co-Artistic Directors Debra McWaters and Herman Payne and Executive Director Blake Coheley, the impressive faculty roster for "SHAPING THE ARTIST" includes guest artists Carmit Bachar, Brenda Braxton, Annie Morrison, Michael Rodriguez, Scott Wojcik, and Eric Jordan Young, Program Director Tucker Tab DeGregory, Music Director Jose C. Simbulan, and Co-Company Managers Merrick Henry and Taliek Antonio Hill.
Once you apply and have been selected, you will receive 10 days of highly focused attention on developing your skills. This will be done in the following concentrated classes, taught both in small group settings and individually:
In addition to classes, "SHAPING THE ARTIST" will feature the following unique opportunities:
Remember that spots are very limited! Applications must be submitted at Click Here. For more information, visit https://broadwaytheatreproject.com/ or contact Co-Artistic Director Debra McWaters at 1-877-275-7050 or broadwaytheatreproject.BTP@gmail.com.
