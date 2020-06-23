Broadway Theatre Project Announces Brett Scott As Head Of Acting Department

Broadway Theatre Project welcomes Brett Scott as the Head of the Acting Department for the summer 2020 program! A veteran teacher and theatre practitioner, Scott will be a part of BTP's virtual musical theatre intensive and inaugural Creative Works Lab.

Scott grew up in New York City, but moved to the Florida to attend The University of Miami, where he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance. He went on to receive his Master of Fine Arts from The National Theatre Conservatory at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Today, Scott is a multitalented educator, director, and actor-even spanning stage and screen.

Teaching opportunities have taken Scott all over the country, to The Durango Performing Arts Center, Odessa College in Texas, International Thespian Conference, Texas Thespian Conference, Kansas City Thespian Conference, The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, The Denver School of the Arts, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, The Denver Center Theatre Academy, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and Red Rocks Community College. Currently, Scott is the High School Theatre Director at North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek, Florida, where he has directed The Kitchen, City of Angels, The Rose Tattoo, Bring It On, Check Please, 9 to 5 the Musical, The Bourgeois Gentleman, Cabaret, Ghost the Musical, Pride and Prejudice, The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, Side Show, The Crucible, Company, A Flea In Her Ear, and Working the Musical, Oleanna, Twelve Angry Jurors, Orpheus Descending, and The Miser.

In Los Angeles, Scott directed the world premiere production of Robert Patrick's (Kennedy's Children) self-proclaimed autobiographic play Hello Bob.

Select regional acting credits include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Much Ado About Nothing, The Good Doctor, A Christmas Carol, John Brown's Body, Arms and the Man, A Woman in Mind, The Three Sisters, Landscape of the Body, Endgame, The Crucible, and Flowers for Algernon. Television credits include All My Children, The Guiding Light, The Chris Rock Show, Lois and Clark, and Sister's.

After careful consideration, Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) decided to move its 2020 summer intensive online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The BTP administration has announced that all previously-scheduled guest artists and programming will be accessible to students via video conferencing. In fact, this virtualization will provide students more intimate interaction with Tony Award-winning performers, more diversified instruction from nationally renowned arts educators, and more personalized exposure to New York's leading agents. Whether pre-college or pre-professional, students will leave BTP 2020 with top-notch training in musical theatre performance, skills in creative collaboration (as taught in our inaugural Creative Works Lab), career development, experience with video auditions, and even footage for their reels. The 10 day-long program will produce lifelong professional relationships and culminate in a performance, during which students will have the opportunity to share their talents with industry professionals.

Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You