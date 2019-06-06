BWW Previews: UPTOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL AN EVENING OF SAX THERAPY at University Area CDC

On Saturday, June 15, University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation) will present Uptown Music Festival - an Evening of Sax Therapy featuring nationally known jazz artists, from 4 to 10 p.m. Benefiting the center and created to highlight the diverse musical culture, the inaugural festival will also feature an art gallery, a family-friendly Kids Zone, and local vendors, along with the headlining jazz artists.

Featured jazz musicians include B.K. Jackson, an internationally-recognized saxophonist and former member of Prince's New Power Generation (NPG) Hornz; Adrian Crutchfield, a neo-soul international saxophonist and former member of Prince's New Power Generation (NPG) Hornz; Jackiem Joyner, an international saxophonist, composer, producer and recent author of a Sci-Fi novel; Bryan Thompson, a 21-year-old saxophone and piano prodigy, and Tim George, who has performed alongside some of the biggest names in contemporary jazz, including Richard Elliott, Rick Braun, Warren Hill and The Sax Pack, and will also serve as music director.

B.K., who is a Tampa native, was always musically inclined, but his mother's suggestion at age 11 to learn saxophone at Progress Village Middle Magnet School was a life-altering decision.

"I'm a product of the public school system as far as music," he explained. "It was very intimidating at first. It was a lot of nights of annoying my little sister with practicing and almost 17 years later, here we are."

He said his decision to join the line up for the Uptown Music Festival was an easy one.

"To do a sax show that probably none of us have ever done before was exciting and fun to put together for such a cause as the UACDC," he explained. "I live in Atlanta, but I always get that itch to go back to Tampa to perform in front of the fans that put me where I am today."

He's especially excited that his new album Life of the Party debuting July 19, becomes available for pre-order online on the same day of this special event.

"Ultimately expect a good time - an all-around good time. It's amazing musicians coming together and the backing band is who's who of the Tampa Bay scene with national credits to their name," he said. "We don't get too many of these types of events as far as Jazz is concerned outside of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday, so something like this is going to be fun.

"Especially with me being from Tampa, I feel good to be a part of something where I, in turn, will be able to see to the growth and progression (of the UACDC) in years to come based on me just doing what I love to do and the gift that God gave me. I want to ignite that surge back into the Tampa live music scene, the appreciation of live music, the work that does go into putting on these events and supporting the local musicians in the Tampa Bay community."

Reserved seating is $40 in advance and $50 day of show; general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show. General Admission is lawn seating, so event-goers are encouraged to bring outdoor chairs and blankets for seating. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.uacdc.org/uptownmusicfest.





