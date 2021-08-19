BWW Previews: POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL at New Tampa Players Uptown Theatre

Photo by New Tampa Players

Coming to New Tampa Players' Uptown Stage on August 20-28, 2021 is Tunstall III's Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical.

Based on the historical events of the Little Rock Nine, Polkadots tells the story of third-grader Lily Polkadot just as she has relocated to the "Squares Only" small town of Rockaway. A forbidden friendship between Lily and Sky Square forces the skeptical people of Rockaway to see they have more in common than they have different.

Nora Paine, co-director said, "Polkadots: The Cool Kid's Musical is a fun, kid-appropriate way to talk about important issues like diversity, acceptance, and inclusion. I am so proud of this cast- they have taken our direction and moved their characters to a whole new level. We have learned so much together, worked hard, and had a blast. The show is funny, sweet, and at the same time, serious."

Lily Polkadot and Penelope Square.

Photo by New Tampa Players.

Seventeen-year-old Monica Paine portrays the new kid to the Square school, Lily Polkadot.

"Lily is coming to a school that's only squares and she has to try to feel included. At first, she's very shy, and she doesn't think anyone would like her and she's scared. I think it's a really cool story because in the end because everyone gets along," said Monica. "It's really fun being in theatre. You can express yourself in many different ways. Everyone is pretty accepting in theatre too, so you can have a big family, and always feeling comfortable."

Fifteen-year-old Olivia Carr (Penelope Square) said, "I'm pretty quiet, but when I'm on stage, I feel like I'm somebody else. I can be any type of character I want to be. It's always fun to try something new and be something different. (In Polkadot,) I'm the bratty square, the mean popular cool kid. She's really not accepting of Lily. She has this view that things should be the way that they have been. She's not accepting to the idea of new things until the end. Her eyes are opened that she can be friends with Penelope, she can be friends with triangles and everybody. Change is not necessarily bad. I think the message of the show is being accepting of everybody and being open to new things."

Photo by New Tampa Players

When asked what she thought the audience would most like about the musical, Monica replied, "I love the energy of all the music and the dancing is fun. I think the audience will have fun watching it."

In contrast to the colorful costumes, set, and catchy tunes, Polkadots gives young people a look at the darkness of bullying and inclusion, and more specifically, segregation. New Tampa Players' production gives parents a valuable starting point to have an important discussion about the impact of discrimination.

Carlyn Postle, co-director said, "I'm delighted to be able to direct for NTP again a musical with kids and adults in it. It's exciting to get a chance to work a show after the pandemic shut us down. If you want a short burst of fun entertainment come and see Polkadots, The Cool Kids Musical."

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical is August 20-28, 2021 at New Tampa Players, Uptown Stage at University Square Mall, 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Tickets are $ To buy tickets or learn more visit newtampaplayers.org/tickets.