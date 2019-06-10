BWW Previews: NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME WITH ROCK OF AGES at Straz Center For The Performing Arts

Though twenty-five-year-old Stephen Rochet is not old enough to have lived through glam rock, big hair, neon, and leather pants decade, each night his character invention Brad dives headfirst into the 80s during the national tour of Rock of Ages playing June 11 through 15 at the Straz Center.

Actor Stephen Rochet

"Brad is an inside joke and not scripted, but since I've held on to the name since day one, people now refer to me as Brad, even stage management," the understudy (Drew/Stacee) and ensemble actor quipped.

When asked to only choose three words to describe the performance, Stephen responded instantly and enthusiastically - "a kickass time!"

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Rock of Ages showcases the iconic era of 80s Hollywood. Featuring the music of hit bands such as Whitesnake, Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and others, this tenth-anniversary production promises to get the audience singing along and dancing in their seats.

"Because Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical, it's one of a kind. I wouldn't say it's a normal theatre experience at all. It's more of a rock concert than a musical, with great depth of a story and some relatable characters," Stephen explained. "It's so fun and rewarding seeing everyone singing all the songs that they remember from the 80s. It's more than just a theatre experience. It's this really awesome visceral response that everyone's connecting and joining together singing timeless songs."

Stephen said that it's an entirely immersive, interactive experience as the fourth wall is broken by the main character.

"The audience is just as much a part of the show as anyone else," he said. "People go all out for this show. I'm not the only one in costume."

After the show, several of the actors will take pictures and sign autographs with the fans at The Stage Door at Straz Center.

"This is my very first national tour and it's really cool to see the bigger picture, just to be so appreciative. That I'm a small part in truly affecting everyone is one of the coolest feelings ever. The excitement and joy that we share together are really moving and I'm always touched to see people react the way they do. It's one of those shows that you walk into the theatre and just forget everything and jam out. After the show they come up to us and say 'man, I used to watch this band when I was your age, having the crazy clothes and the crazy hair.' It's a cool time machine that I get to experience. I didn't grow up with the music but because I share the passion with the people that did, I feel like I'm that much closer to the music now. I can't stress enough how much this is just such a fun show to do. It's nothing but a good time," he paused and laughed. "No pun intended."

Rock of Ages plays at The Straz Center of Performing Arts on June 11-15. For tickets and more information visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/1819_BroadwayAddOn/Rock-of-Ages. The Thurs., June 13, 7:30 p.m. performance will be sign language interpreted.





