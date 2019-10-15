BWW Previews: Inclusive Theatre Is Showcasing Broadway Favorites at Lakewood Community Church Of God

Photo by Elizabeth Black

A little over 13 months ago, Katie Welch applied her Masters in Exceptional Student Education and a Bachelors in Theatre to open an all-inclusive theater, Broadway Everyday Star Theater (B.E.S.T.).

On November 8 and 9, actors from 9 to 28 years old will perform a Broadway Musical Review in an original play written by Katie.

Katie said, "We provide the opportunity for everyone to have a theater experience. Half of our cast and crew are students with special needs. We do not reject anyone. If the actor wants to perform on stage, we accept. If they are more comfortable working backstage, we also accept. We are unlike most community theaters where you are either in the show, or the director does not accept you," said Katie. "In a Broadway Musical Review, there is a story plot to the show. Dani wants to take her friend Sam to see a Broadway show. Sam, however, is not thrilled and wants to watch his football game instead. Dani tries to convince Sam that Broadway shows are for everyone."

Eleven-year-old actress Maya Franklin explained that being on the stage helped her step out of her comfort zone. "I cannot wait to perform on stage."

Some of the musicals featured are Wicked, Rent, Oliver, The Wiz, Hamilton, and more.

Broadway favorites include "Think of Me" from Phantom of the Opera, "You'll Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen and "Oh What A Beautiful Morning" from Oklahoma with a special opening number "This Is The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman.

Dance Captain Christina Herrington is doing a dance solo to the song "All That Jazz" from Chicago.

Christina, 20, enthused, "I love performing and dancing on stage with my friends and performing to the song "This Is The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman. My cousin sings to the song "Think of Me" from The Phantom of the Opera while I dance to the song. I love Broadway Everyday Star Theater."

The Broadway Musical Review is November 8 and 9 at 8pm at Lakewood Community Church of God, 1628 Lakewood Dr. Brandon. The Early Bird Special is $10 per person. After the special ends, it will be $15 per person. Buy your tickets online at https://best.ticketleap.com/broadway/ , call (813)416-9574 to reserve tickets or buy them at the door.





