BWW Previews: A TUNA CHRISTMAS COMBINES QUICK WIT, SOUTHERN CHARM, AND BITE at Straz Center For The Performing Arts

Photo by Rob/Harris Productions

Actors Spencer Meyers and Derrick Phillips wear a lot of hats.

And pants and shirts and even blouses with holiday vests in A Tuna Christmas, the second in a series of fun, comedic plays set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the third-smallest town in the state and a two-man Christmas play at Straz Center, opening December 11.

Spencer and Derrick play 22 different roles in this quirky trilogy filled with a quick wit, southern charm, and bite.

"All three plays revolve around the same mix of characters within this little town. Each play can easily stand-alone without having seen the others in the series. Our play is centered on Christmas," said Spencer. "A Tuna Christmas is set during the annual yard display contest. Drama erupts as a vandal desecrates this time-honored Tuna tradition. It's a fun lighthearted show where two guys change costumes repeatedly for your enjoyment."

Spencer, a local Tampa resident, went to a Blake Performing Arts High School and started working with professional theaters within the area a few years after graduation. His first performance was in a production of The House of Yes. That role led to a callback for Jobsite Theater's production of Gorey Stories in 2007.

"I've worked every season since," he said. "I love plays where I get to play multiple characters. There is an adrenaline rush while you're swiftly changing costumes for another character during only three to four lines of dialogue being spoken by the other actor."

Spencer said his favorite character to play of the 11 roles is Bertha, "hopeful no matter how difficult it gets to keep smiling," who politely defends her censorship association to her daughter Charlene.



He recited her line, "The Smut Snatchers are for everyone's protection. Censorship is as American as apple pie, so shut up."

Spencer said that the message of the show is about love and learning to let go.

"Even of the things you care for the most. There are a few storylines that are followed throughout. Some plots are pure comedy, and some are pure of heart. We all know some of these characters in our own lives or are related to them," he said. "This show is for everyone. Especially, if you grew up in the south or have those family members that make you want to say, "bless their heart."

A Tuna Christmas is at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on December 11-22. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.strazcenter.org or call 813.229.7827.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories