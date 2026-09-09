BEETLEJUICE, GOLDEN GIRLS, and More Set For Ruth Eckerd Hall 2026-27 Broadway Season

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced the 2026-27 Broadway Series which includes spectacular Clearwater debuts of award-winning musicals and returning fan favorites. Please see below for show descriptions, date and time of performance(s), ticket price information and on sale dates.

Vampire Circus

Thursday, October 15 at 8 PM

Heralded as a mix of circus cabaret and theatre, The Vampire Circus is a mysterious, tantalizing, fun, dark, cutting-edge production guaranteed to amaze the senses. The Vampire Circus has been called a mix of circus cabaret and theater and is the result of a fusion of Tim Burton and Cirque du Soleil. Enjoy a phenomenal night of live entertainment, based on the multidisciplinary skills of International performers showcasing theater, dance, and gymnastics. This amazing show pushes the physical boundaries of human performance and leaves audiences amazed, astounded, and astonished.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Saturday, October 24 at 7 PM

This show is for 18+

Picture it. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The cast includes Chris Davis as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stan. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present and Outback Presents.

The Phil Collins Story

Friday, November 6 at 8 PM

The Phil Collins Story, a live docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe–winning performer and songwriter Phil Collins, produced by Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, is more than a show – it's a full-on celebration of one of music's greatest icons.

The high-energy, hit-packed party takes you on a nostalgic ride from Phil's chart-topping days with Genesis to the unforgettable solo anthems and even the Oscar-winning magic of his Disney hits. This immersive concert experience brings Phil Collins' legendary music to life with stunning visuals, dynamic projections, and powerhouse musical talent. It's a journey through decades of iconic songs, unforgettable moments, and pure feel-good energy.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE!

Sunday, November 15 at 7 PM

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE is a present the whole family can enjoy!

Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi. There's no better way to discover the magic of the season!

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Friday, December 18 at 7 PM

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, the must-see holiday event, returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall after three consecutive sellouts in 2023, 2024 and 2025! This holiday season, experience the magic of cirque like never before with the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland. A thrilling blend of world-class circus artistry and your favorite holiday music, this spectacular production will transport you to a winter wonderland of awe and enchantment. With breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, and an all-new production for this year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland delivers an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family. Feel the holiday spirit come to life with heart-pounding feats and beloved seasonal melodies. Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic!

Cirque Alice 2027

Monday, March 8 at 7:30 PM

From The Creators Of The Illusionists, Circus 1903, And Le Noir, step down the rabbit hole during the North American tour of Cirque Alice, a breathtaking new theatrical cirque spectacular that reimagines Alice's Adventures in Wonderland through extraordinary acrobatics, dazzling theatricality, and gravity-defying wonder.

Burn The Floor Presents Maks And Peta Live!

Tuesday, April 13 at 7:30 PM

Maks and Peta Live! is the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza, exploding with jaw-dropping choreography and breath-taking moves, filled with infectious energy and irresistible charm, celebrating the pure joy of dance.

The production features Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, two of the most influential and celebrated Ballroom and Latin dancers in contemporary entertainment, and builds on the acclaimed dance legacy created by Burn the Floor over more than two decades. Combined with, a cast of multi-disciplined Burn the Floor dancers, and a sensational live band this show delivers an unforgettable performance experience.

Kinky Boots

Wednesday, April 14 at 7:30 PM

Everybody say “Yeah!” and let Kinky Boots lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of every Best Musical award, including the Tony, GRAMMY, and London's Olivier Award, Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

BEETLEJUICE

Monday, May 10 at 7 PM

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Clearwater!

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Contains strong language, mature references, and a lot of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon.

Performances At The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

Sunday, November 1 at 7:30 PM

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter's. The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration, brings the icon's extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo's unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It's a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again. Expect to relive all of their favorites including We've Only Just Begun, Close to You and Rainy Days and Mondays with this heartfelt love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3

Sunday, March 20 at 3 and 7 PM

Sister is back and this time she's tackling the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites with her trademark blend of quick wit, sharp humor and good-natured sass. From outrageous lessons on wedded bliss to her laugh-out-loud spin on the Newlywed Game, Sister proves once again she's the feistiest couple's counselor around.

Get ready for a performance of side-splitting fun where classroom participation is not optional – it's mandatory. Bring your sweetie, your friends and your sense of humor for a show of interactive comedy that will have the whole audience in stitches.

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming