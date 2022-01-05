Arts Garage Announces AUTHORS SPEAK SERIES on Race and American Society

In an effort to celebrate and promote the journey of black cultural awareness, three of the most respected nonprofit organizations in Delray Beach are collaborating to present Authors Speak Series 2022, according to Charlene Farrington, Executive Director of Spady Cultural Heritage Museum; Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage; and Renee Jadusingh, Executive Director of the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach.

The timely topic of this "free to see" series is The Impact of Race on American Society, offering an "interesting enlightening conversations with writers who have cultivated a perspective on black cultural awareness through their research and personal experiences."

"We are excited to provide additional opportunities to explore the experiences of black people in America," promises Farrington, while Waldo declares "working toward equity is likely the most important work we can do at Arts Garage."

Jadusingh agrees: "We can always learn something new and hopefully see things from a different perspective. This series offers a space to explore the realities that others experience day to day. Supporting educational initiatives such as this shines a light on causes of conditions that can contribute to slum and blight in communities. Hopefully, people will gain compassion for one another from the information shared through these informative talks."

Leslie Gray Streeter will speak on February 10th, Dr. Ralina L. Joseph, PhD and Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith, PhD (pictured) will speak on April 21st, and Simone Brown will speak on June 16th.

Click here to RSVP.