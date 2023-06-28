American Stage Presents Bilingual Production of LA GRINGA An Authentic Cultural Experience

"La Gringa" tells the story of Maria, a young woman of Puerto Rican descent, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery when she visits her family's homeland.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

American Stage Presents Bilingual Production of LA GRINGA An Authentic Cultural Experience

American Stage has announced its upcoming production of "La Gringa," a compelling and bilingual play that delves into themes of identity, culture, and belonging. This groundbreaking production will captivate audiences with its authentic portrayal of language diversity and the vibrant Puerto Rican experience. The show will run from July 19 - August 13, 2023 at the Raymond James Theatre in Downtown St. Petersburg.

"La Gringa" tells the story of Maria, a young woman of Puerto Rican descent, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery when she visits her family's homeland for the first time. Born and raised in the United States, Maria grapples with her own cultural identity while navigating the complexities of a complex world. The play, written by Carmen Rivera, explores the intersection of language, heritage, and personal growth.

What sets this production apart is its bilingual approach. Instead of presenting the play solely in English or Spanish, American Stage embraces the true essence of the multicultural experience by incorporating both languages. Characters speak in English and Spanish based on their backgrounds and the emotional nuances of each scene. This unique approach aims to provide a genuine representation of the bilingual reality many individuals navigate every day.

Under the direction of Tatyana-Marie Carlo, an acclaimed Puerto Rican director, "La Gringa" promises a cohesive and engaging experience for both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking audience members. Carlo's vision focuses on utilizing not just the spoken word but also the power of body language and design to convey meaning and emotions, ensuring that every audience member can connect with the story on a deeper level.

The cast of "La Gringa" features a talented ensemble of performers, including Alina Alcántara as Norma, Germainne Lebròn as Ramon Monchi, Angela Reynoso as Maria, Pedro Bayón as Manolo, Victor Souffrant as Victor, and Jessy Julianna as Iris. 

To enhance the immersive experience, the production will transform the stage into the lush jungles of Puerto Rico. The set design will not just model plants but include them in all angles of the stage. Audiences will be transported to the heart of the island, further immersing themselves in the rich cultural context of the play.

This production aims to celebrate and honor the bilingual experience, creating a space for meaningful conversations about identity and the power of language. 

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of "La Gringa" at American Stage. Tickets are now available for purchase through Click Here

 

Cast:

 

Alina Alcántara* (she/her)- Norma

Germainne Lebròn* (he/him)- Ramon Monchi

Angela Reynoso* (she/her)- Maria

Pedro Bayón* (he/him)- Manolo

Victor Souffrant* (he/him)- Victor

Jessy Julianna (she/her)- Iris

Creative Team: 

 

 

Tatyana-Marie Carlo+ (ella/she)- Director

Alexa Perez (she/her)- Assistant Director

Alex Tawid Di Maggio* (she/her)- Production Stage Manager

Rodrigo Escalante (he/him)- Scenic Designer

Christina Watanabe (she/her)- Lighting Designer

Ayla Taffel (they/them)- Lighting Designer Associate

Shahzad Mazaheri (she/her)- Costume Designer

Germán Martinez# (he/they)- Sound Designer

Dean Wick (he/him)- Props Designer
 

* = Member of Actors Equity Union 
# = Member of United Scenic Artists 

TIMES & PRICES:

Running July 19- August 13
Wednesdays, Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.
Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.
Saturdays, Sundays at 2:00 p.m. 

Pay What You Can Previews: July 19-20 Pay what you can at the door or $20 in advance
Opening Night, $75
Single Tickets, $45

American Stage Theatre has operated as a non-profit 501(C)(3) in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida, providing live theatrical productions as a professional regional equity theatre since 1977. As Tampa Bay's longest-running, most critically acclaimed professional theatre company, its vision is to be a vital arts leader, connecting its community to world-class productions that celebrate the most powerful stories of the moment and the most defining stories from our past.

American Stage's year-round accessible programming brings the power of quality live theatre to each generation. American Stage believes that through the telling of dynamic stories, the theatre has the power to unite us in our shared experiences and to deepen our connection to one another through the illumination of diverse perspectives.




American Stage Presents Bilingual Production of LA GRINGA An Authentic Cultural Experience

