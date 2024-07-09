American Stage Lauches Campaign To Save Summer Production at Demens Landing Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Stage has officially launched the campaign to save their annual show in Demens Landing Park. Save Park is a yearlong fundraiser to ensure the future of a 38-year staple in the Tampa Bay arts community. The campaign has a goal of $500,000, and will continue through May 2025.

The launch of Save Park is preceded by the May 30 open letter from Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray, in which she explains that rising costs and lower post-pandemic attendance have put the annual show in a precarious position.

The 2025 park show, “Hair,” will go on as planned, but the new campaign will ensure that the event – and the memories created there – can continue in the future.

“Park has continued to be the most popular and beloved program that we produce. The memories made and the connections that happen when we sit under the stars and enjoy theatre together, are unique and priceless,” says Director of Advancement Pamela Arbisi.

The campaign has already hit the ground running. American Stage's trustees, in partnership with the nonprofit's Strategic Advisory Board, have pledged a 1:1 match on all donations up to $75,000.

“This means that every dollar you donate will be doubled up to $75,000,” adds Arbisi.

In addition to donating, the community is encouraged to share their park memories on the campaign's donation page, which may be featured across the nonprofit's platforms, including a monthly newsletter with updates on the campaign's progress. Other ways to support the campaign include volunteering, sponsoring upcoming events, or simply spreading the word among family and friends.

“Together, we can Save Park!” says Arbisi.

To support the Save Park campaign, visit www.americanstage.org/save-park.

