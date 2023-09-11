33rd Annual Suncoast Jazz Festival on Clearwater's Sand Key Returns in November

The festival runs November 17-19, 2023.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

The 33rd Annual Suncoast Jazz Festival will return to Clearwater's Sand Key November 17-19, 2023. Jazz fans will once again gather on Florida's West Coast the weekend before Thanksgiving and enjoy live performances from over 80 musicians.

Held inside two resort settings on Sand Key at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort and Marriott Suites, the festival features performers from across the nation and around the world from New Orleans, San Francisco and New York to Italy, Brazil, Australia and Rio.

Suncoast Jazz Festival Director Joan Dragon has announced that two-time Grammy award-winning Ranky Tanky will appear for the first time and will be a co-headliner along with beloved New Orleans jazz trumpeter and singer Kermit Ruffins and his band, the Barbecue Swingers. Grammy-nominated guitar wizard Diego Figueiredo will be back by popular demand.

Ranky Tanky is based in Charleston, South Carolina and specializes in jazz-influenced arrangements of traditional Gullah music (meaning "get funky") which is a culture that originated among descendants of enslaved West Africans in the Lowcountry areas.

Back for the second year will be Kermit Ruffins, the charismatic jazz trumpeter, singer, composer and actor from New Orleans. He performs with his group the Barbeque Swingers and will appear both Friday and Saturday nights.

Locals and out-of-towners alike are invited to enjoy three days on beautiful Sand Key, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico for some of the best, live performances today including Big Easy-Flavored Jazz, American Songbook, Timeless Gullah Jazz, Modern Acoustic Jazz, Swing, Blues, Zydeco and a touch of Rockabilly and Gospel.

"I've been a member of the Board of our non-profit organization for 20 years and very excited about our line up this year, guaranteed to generate interest from a variety of ages" Dragon said. "Selecting Ranky Tanky this year was a bold move and I'm sure our fans will welcome them to Florida's West Coast along with our other musical choices for 2023." The Suncoast Jazz Festival operates under the name Suncoast Classic Jazz Inc., a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation.

Local jazz legends are once again making appearances including John Lamb. The beloved double bassist was a member of the Duke Ellington Orchestra. The musical line-up also includes dozens of local musicians including St. Petersburg's beloved Nate Najar and Brazilian-born Daniela Soledade, La Lucha, John O'Leary, Alejandro Arenas, Mark Feinman, Ona Kirei, Jean Bolduc, Jeremy Carter.

A variety of admission tickets are available with six options ranging from: $40 (after 6 pm) up to $225 for three days of non-stop music. SPONSORSHIPS ALSO AVAILABLE. For tickets and information, visit online at suncoastjazzfestival.com; or write jazzclassic@aol.com; or phone (727)248-9441. Early Students with ID are admitted free of charge Saturday and Sunday.

The Suncoast Jazz Festival is dedicated to preserving and promoting jazz and offers an indoor, intimate setting held inside venues with nearby lodging overlooking the Gulf. The "Jolley Trolley" offers a free shuttle between hotels and there is free parking at Sand Key Park.

WEEKEND ACTIVITIES: A Thursday evening November 16th GALA will take place at the Sheraton featuring dinner and entertainment by Jason Marsalis and Friends, Tom Hook and the Hounds. Pepper and Friends will play after the Gala in Pepper's Place. On Friday morning, November 17th the Parasol Parade with live music will take place at 11 am poolside at the Sheraton. The popular Friday Night Swing Dance Party returns at 7:30 pm at the Sheraton with dance instruction offered starting at 6:45 pm. On Sunday, November 19th at 9am, Haley's Music Hall at the Sheraton will be the venue for a special musical salute featuring the Dave Bennett Quartet with singer Theo Valentin.




