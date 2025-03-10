WAITRESS Comes to Titusville Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The heartwarming story of WAITRESS will come to the Titusville Playhouse from March 14 through April 20! "Waitress," with music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, features a book by renowned screenwriter Jessie Nelson.

Follow the journey of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker trapped in a small town and a loveless marriage. When faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she might have to abandon her dream of opening her own pie shop. But with a nearby baking contest and a charming new doctor entering the picture, she finds a tantalizing recipe for happiness.



Supported by her quirky crew of fellow waitresses and loyal customers, Jenna discovers the secret ingredient she's been missing all along — courage. As Variety puts it, “A delicious tale that’s not simply about getting Prince Charming but getting its heroine to take action and discover her worth!”

Audiences will be treated to the deliciously talented performances by Kelly Kudlik as Jenna, Kara Jean Spindle as Dawn, Burgandy Williams as Becky, Carson Skidmore as Dr. Pomatter, Garrett Holt as Earl, Joey Maltese-Miller as Ogie, Frank Thompson as Cal, Michael R. Douglass as Joe, and Story Quinn Carden as Lulu.

The cast also features Cole Abrahams, Anthiny Gjelaj, Ciera Livermore, Dya Whitehorne, Sarah McKinney, Edina Minyard, Jordan Johnson, Kip LeBlanc, Bret Sanders, Natalie St. Germain, Lindsey Strembicki and Leah Johnson.

Directed by Executive & Artistic Director Steven J. Heron, the production showcases dynamic choreography by Jordyn Linkous and soul-stirring music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The creative talents of this team bring the story to life with a spectacular visual and auditory experience. The Production Team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Cody Tellis Rutledge as Scenic & Video Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Cameron Filepas as Lighting Designer, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Niko Stamos as Prop Designer with additional Props by Miranda Fyfe, Krystal Adams as Master Electrician, Niko Stamos as Video Programmer, Domanick Rose as Head Carpenter, and Helouise Duna as Costume Assistant.

Get your tickets now online or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Comments