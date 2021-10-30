Todd McKenny to Join the Cast of THE LYIN' QUEEN This November

Multi-award winning star of stage and screen Todd McKenny will join Trevor Ashley in The Lyin' Queen at the Sydney Opera House starting 30 November. Todd will play philanthropic scientist Dr. Richard Rabbitborough, who has created a new theme park near Maroochydore filled with exotic creatures.

When making this momentous announcement Trevor said "I couldn't be more thrilled that Todd has joined the cast of the show. He's an Aussie legend and has the best sense of humour, so can't wait to be on stage with him in this outrageously hilarious comedy."

Joining Trevor and Todd is American Psycho stand out Shannon Dooley, Shauntelle Benjamin (Book of Mormon) and Brendan Irving (Rocky Horror Show). The extraordinary costumes are by Angie White (Heathers, Mack & Mabel) and choreography by Cameron Mitchell (Catch Me If You Can, Calamity Jane) with lighting design by Gavan Swift (Harry Potter, Heathers).

The Lyin' Queen brings you dinosaurs, politics, parodies and inflatable gorilla anatomy in this updated and revised adults-only comic extravaganza. Hilarious, hysterical and totes inappropes, there won't be a dry seat in the house.

The musical comedy runs November 30-December 12. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/musical-theatre/2021/the-lyin-queen.html