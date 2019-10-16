TodayTix Joins Sydney Festival As Digital Ticketing Technology Partner To Make Tickets More Accessible

TodayTix, the premier digital gateway to arts and cultural experiences, has joined forces with Sydney Festival to give fans of theatre, music and beyond the opportunity to discover the best events Sydney has to offer, all in a matter of seconds on their phones.

Whether booking seats in advance or looking for a last-minute deal, this partnership will give festival goers access to on-demand tickets via the TodayTix app and website, eliminating the need to queue up at the rush box office. Tickets to a range of exciting Sydney Festival events go on sale from 31 October, starting at $45 on the TodayTix platform.

In January, TodayTix will also serve as the official digital platform for Sydney Festival's TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX day-of-show access program. For the first time in its 44-year history, this premiere program will now be fully mobile and more accessible than ever, powered by the TodayTix mobile Rush technology.

"Sydney Festival is an electric celebration of the style and energy of Sydney, and TodayTix is honoured to be joining its legacy. Through showcasing cutting-edge performances and groundbreaking artistry, SydFest parallels the TodayTix mission to amplify accessibility to the arts for the masses, and we are thrilled to kick off our second year in Sydney through this partnership by powering the Tix for Next to Nix programme on our platform," TodayTix Co-Founder and CEO Brian Fenty said.

Since launching in Australia in January 2019, thousands of Australians have joined the TodayTix global community to explore a range of creative arts performances from Opera, Theatre, Classical Music and Musical Theatre, all within a few taps on their phone.

"Sydney Festival is pleased to be partnering with TodayTix to bring our much loved access program Tix for Next to Nix into a fully online environment. Tix for Next to Nix, powered by TodayTix will extend the Festival's audience reach and accessibility, ensuring more people than ever are able to enjoy Sydney's largest and best cultural offerings in January." Executive Director Sydney Festival Chris Tooher said.

Sydney Festival and TodayTix are coming together with a shared mission to make the 2020 festival events more accessible to locals and visitors alike, who all want to be a part of Sydney's vibrant culture.

The line-up for Sydney Festival 2020 will be announced on 30 October, with single tickets on-sale via TodayTix and the Sydney Festival website from 31 October at 10 am.

The TodayTix app can be downloaded for iOS or Android.





