The Garden Announces Season Sneak Peak Ahead Of Full Program Reveal January 13, 2021 

The Garden of Unearthly Delights today releases a program teaser ahead of the full program announcement on January 13, 2021.

Tickets for the first round of shows - which include The Umbilical Brothers, Effie, Dom Chambers, Nathan Cavaleri, Kate Ceberano - will be on sale through Adelaide Fringe and gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au from Dec 18.

After finishing their 2020 season the day before the whole country was thrown into COVID-19 lockdown, The Gardeners have worked impossibly hard all year to ensure that The Garden can return in 2021 with a line-up of top-quality acts.

Comedy is in fine form across the season: GOUD21's program includes The Garden-debut of international comedy legends, The Umbilical Brothers. Tripod are back at The Garden with three nights of musical-comedy gold, while Effie returns with her new show Hello Good Thanks - Better Out Than In.

Adopted-Adelaidean, Nurse Georgie Carroll is also here to nurse us all back to health with a solid set of comedy shots cultured over eight-years of sold-out stand-up and the Irishman of Australia, Jimeoin, brings the world-class stand-up show Turn It Up!

The laughs keep coming with comedy veterans Arj Barker and Lano & Woodley. After a sell-out season in 2020 Tommy Little is back, along with fan-favourite Nath Valvo, Sam Simmons and much, much more.

Live music has been a rarity in 2020 but The Garden is bringing it back with a host of Aussie music royalty: Garden favourite Katie Noonan will delight audiences, An Intimate Concert with Kate Ceberano will be everything the title promises, ease into some blues rock with singer-songwriter Nathan Cavaleri, Aussie legend, Joe Camilleri returns with The Black Sorrows and The Real Housewives Choir are back with an uplifting musical-comedy that will take you on a humorous journey of cultural clashes, hot flushes and cross generational confusion.

There is always plenty to see and do for all-ages at The Garden: perennial favourites The Amazing Drumming Monkeys return, 2020 sell out smash hit and ARIA-nominated duo, The Teeny Tiny Stevies return to Adelaide plus weekend mornings will go off with 50 mins of bonkers, bopping family fun in Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall.

The young star of America's Got Talent and "The Illusionists' Dom Chambers brings his ambitious show in A Boy and His Deck, while irreverent and informative cabaret, The Aspie Hour, redefines what it is to be an "Aspie".

Tickets are limited for all events so fans should get in quick before the sold-out sign hits the door. Michelle Buxton, Co-Director of The Garden said:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up huge challenges for all of us endeavouring to present performing arts events. The Gardeners have worked tirelessly this year to redesign The Garden to ensure that The Garden of Unearthly Delights that is both full of energy and joyous encounters AND COVID-safe for our audience, artists and team.

"In 2021 The Garden will be more spacious with additional, comfortable and socially distanced seating areas. All venue, bar and food stall queues have been designed to enable social distancing. The site and venues will be cleaned regularly by our dedicated cleaning team and we have additional exit and entry points to ensure less crowding at The Garden front gate.

"The Gardeners are also relying on our audience and team to adhere to the well accepted COVID-safe practices of social distancing and good hygiene.

"Together we can keep everyone safe and have a great time welcoming our much-loved performing artists back to the stage!

"We cannot wait to see you in The Garden of Unearthly Delights for our 19th Adelaide Fringe season."

THE FULL GARDEN PROGRAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AND ON SALE 13 JAN 2021

www.fringetix.com.au / gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au