The 2024 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival Kicks Off Next Month

The 2024 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival (SIWJF) October 24th to November 3rd, will feature over 60 global and local artists across 7 Sydney venues this Spring. Now in its 13-year, SIMA has championed groundbreaking artistic innovation and diversity featuring the leading women in jazz.

"The SIWJF is a testament to the power of women in shaping the world of music.” says Zoe Hauptmann SIWJF Artistic Director. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present the future of Australian jazz to Sydney. SIWJF continues to showcase the most talented, inspiring and creative musicians from home and abroad.”



Hauptmann is one of Australia’s most in-demand bassists. Passionate about addressing the gender imbalance in the music industry, Zoe has actively sought to bring change in her role. In 2018 she was awarded the Creative Leadership Award for ‘Excellence in Creative Programming’ at the inaugural Australian Women In Music Awards.



The two main SIWJF venues are St Stephen’s Church in Macquarie Street, City, and Annandale Creative Arts Centre/Johnston St Jazz. Umbrella events will be held all over Sydney, from Penrith to Marrickville and Annandale to the CBD - The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre Penrith (The Joan) Gladstone Hotel, Lazybones, Butchers Brew, Manly Art Gallery, ACAC and Church St Studios.



Headlining the 2024 Sydney International Women’s Jazz Festival on Friday November 1 at St Stephen’s Uniting Church in Macquarie Street is Dallas born scat sensation Jazzmeia Horn. Sydney audiences will be blown away by the 33-year-old, one of jazz’s brightest young stars. Horn will be accompanied by a stellar local lineup, Victor Gould on keys, Jonathan Zwartz on bass, and Hamish Stewart on drums.



Melbourne vocalist and composer Gian Slater will inspire at the SIWJF opening night on Thursday October 24 at ACAC. Slater will launch her new solo album Glimmer and the SIMA commission of Tapestries featuring Simon Barker, Phil Slater, Jess Green and Freyja Garbett. The new song cycle is inspired by Gian’s late Grandmother and her tapestry-filled walls. “Slater's exquisite voice harnessed the poetry and eloquence of each lyric, alighting on words and phrases with effortless grace and clarity.” The Age



On Sunday October 27 at ACAC the explosive, dynamic, instrumental quartet Kira Kira will showcase new music written by all four band members and featured on the band’s new album, Kira Kira Live, to be released in October 2024. ‘Their sound … rushes straight to the central nervous system, so you seem to feel it with every nerve-ending.’ John Shand, Sydney Morning Herald. It features Satoko Fujii (piano; Japan) Natsuki Tamura (trumpet; Japan), Alister Spence (fender rhodes electric piano; Australia), andTatsuya Yoshida (drums; Japan).



UK-based Melbourne artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Audrey Powne returns to Sydney on Thursday October 31 at ACAC, with debut material from her critically acclaimed album From the Fire which showcases Powne's unique style—from hook-laden synth-pop to long-form cinematic soundscapes, RnB ballads to free jazz improvisations—there are few genres Powne has not touched.



On November 2 at St Stephen’s Church, Noriko Tadano (JPN) will be joined by Sakaya Ohno (JPN). Tadano, the culturally diverse musician and performer, seeks out unique collaborations and creative practices that extend well beyond her music into acting and theatre, sound art and composing. This will be followed by a new Indian Jazz collaboration Shakti Spirit which will feature poetry by 3 revered female Indian mystic saints: Andal, Ammayar and Venibai set to music by Nadhamuni Gayatri Bharat and Sandy Evans. Encompassing deep emotional expression, virtuosic Indian singing, stunning percussion playing and dialogue between electric guitar and veena.



Support your local music venue and experience the best of jazz at the umbrella SIWFJ events all over Sydney.

