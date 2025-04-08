ROMEO & JULIET Premieres at The Concourse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a spectacular five-star season of Antony & Cleopatra, Come You Spirits returns to The Lounge at the Concourse in Chatswood this May. Step into a Verona not bound by time or place when the “magical” Shakespeare company Come You Spirits continues its 2025 season with a heart-rending, soul-awakening production of Romeo & Juliet, running 21–24 May.

Renowned for their immersive, elemental, and transformational interpretations of Shakespeare's greatest works and bringing audiences the heart of the play, the company - described as “next-level experiential theatre” (City Hub) - brings a visceral energy to this most iconic of love stories — not as a tragedy, but as a deeply human and timeless exploration of love, fate, family, and the fight to be truly seen.

There are evening performances for the general public as well as matinees timed for secondary students who often study this play in Term 2. Coupled with the ease of the venue for accessibility (train station and ample bus parking) this is a dream for teachers and students.

Says co-founder Jo Bloom: “We've been taking this play to venues such as Rathmines theatre in Lake Macquarie and the incursion version into schools already this year and it's clear the high-energy style is captivating audiences” young audiences and teachers are giving it 5/5.

“An electrifying Romeo and Juliet by the incredible Come you Spirits, bringing Shakespeare's drama to life in the most spectacular way” - Macarthur Anglican High School.



In fact, their education offering for 2025 has exploded seeing the troupe tour to over 40 schools across NSW and the ACT with either a full-scale performance of Romeo & Juliet or Macbeth… or one of the seven different incursions they offer.

Visually stunning, this production is set in a timeless, post-apocalyptic steampunk nowhere-land, in a retelling that reminds us that ancient grudges can ignite anywhere—across cultures, eras, or shattered landscapes. And so can love.



Although known for their unconventional style and performing in wild spaces like the Coal Loader tunnels, a sailing Tail Ship on Sydney Harbour and Stonehenge in WA - in this production, the audience remains seated in a traditional theatre setting…with the magic served straight up. The production unfolds in and around the audience, blending dynamic physicality with immersive staging to plunge you into the chaos, beauty, and heartbreak of the world's most iconic love story.

A powerful ensemble—featuring Ciaran O'Riordan as Romeo, Charlotte Edwards as Juliet, David Halgren as Mercutio, Company founders Charles Mayer as the Friar and Lord Capulet and Jo Bloom as Tybalt and the Nurse, with spectacular design by Letitia Hodgkinson and lighting by Adam Scott — it moves within a fully composed soundscape and a raw, actor-driven style. This Romeo & Juliet dares us to dream of peace rising from the ruins.

