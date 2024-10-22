THE INHERITANCE Comes to Sydney in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matthew Lopez’s blockbuster play, The Inheritance, will premiere in Sydney following hit seasons on the West End and Broadway, four Tony and four Olivier Awards including Best Play. This two-part epic reimagines E.M. Forster’s Howards End as a contemporary portrait of New York’s gay community.

A story of survival, legacy and love, The Inheritance investigates a circle of friends attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America.

This production stars a massive cast of thirteen brilliant performers, including Simon Burke AO (Devil’s Playground, The Irishman), John Adam (City Homicide) and Vanessa Downing (Home and Away).

At the centre of the play stand Eric Glass and Toby Darling, around whom characters swirl in and out of love, apartments and arguments. When two strangers enter their lives - an older man and a younger one - their futures suddenly become uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide, with explosive results.

Directed by Shane Anthony (Anatomy of a Suicide, Ulster American, The Whale), this sexy, funny and sharply political play can be seen in both parts on one day, or separately to extend the incredible theatrical experience.

