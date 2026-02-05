Sydney's THE LION KING Full Cast Revealed Ahead of April 2026 Opening

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney has revealed the full cast that will step into the Pride Lands when The Lion King returns to Sydney. The hit musical will roar into the Capitol Theatre with performances from Saturday, 18 April.

Newly announced is Australian stage and screen actor Daniel Frederiksen, whose credits include film, television, and working with leading theatre companies across Australia, will step into the role of Scar.

Appearing alongside Frederiksen and making up the ensemble will be a group of talented and diverse performers including: Shugri Abdi, Mario Acosta-Cevallos, Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Tara Bajan, Evangeline Batucan, Sophie Dadge, Ed Deganos, Leorate Dibatana, Junior Dilape, Matt Domingo, Joe Gaudion, Mukelisiwe Goba, Chaska Halliday, Jayme-Lee Hanekom, Annie-Lenore Hanman, Hamish Johnston, Khaya Mniki, Iteboge Modipane, Kearabetswe Mogotsi, Steven Mokone, Lwazi Mzimase, Buhle Nkomo, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Jack Rowan, Jacob Rozario, Laila Salloum, Asmara Soekotjo, Chemon Theys, Clifford Tlomatsana, Dean Vince, Tarisai Vushe, Brendan Xavier, Asemahle Xenti and Angel Zum.

The ensemble cast joins the principal performers previously announced, who will bring the characters of The Lion King to life on stage.

Buyi Zama returns to lead the cast as Rafiki, reprising the iconic role for a third time in Australia. She previously played Rafiki in the 2003 and 2013 tours and has been part of The Lion King productions around the world. Following his theatre debut twelve years ago as Simba, Nick Afoa also returns, this time taking on the role of Mufasa.

Completing the principal cast will be Benn Welford as Zazu, Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, Emily Nkomo as Nala, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Rutene Spooner as Pumbaa, Ezra Williams as Shenzi, Winston Hillyer as Banzai and Mat Verevis as Ed.

The Lion King will be the ninth production from Disney Theatrical Group to play in Sydney over the past thirty years, following recent national tours of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mary Poppins and Frozen. Now in its fourth decade as a theatrical producer, Disney Theatrical is headed by Managing Director Andrew Flatt and Executive Producer Anne Quart.

Tickets for Disney’s THE LION KING Sydney 2026 Season are now on sale via here.