Sydney Theatre Company's STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Extends

The season will now close on 10 September.

Aug. 16, 2022  
After the opening to critical acclaim last week, the season of Sydney Theatre Company's adaptation of Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde at Roslyn Packer Theatre has been extended. Audiences now have until 10 September to witness the "mind-boggling virtuosity" (SMH) of STC Artistic Director Kip Williams, who adapted and directed this production, and the creative team who were also behind his other recent "cine-theatre" hit The Picture of Dorian Gray.

In this brand new production, Williams employs "audacious and thrilling" (Time Out) techniques combining live theatre and cinema that have become synonymous with his work. Critics have praised the performances of the two actors - Ewen Leslie and Matthew Backer - who play every character in this thrilling mystery with the help of multiple moving screens and a team of on-stage camera operators and crew.

