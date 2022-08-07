Sydney Fringe Comedy Is Finally Back

After a two year hiatus due to lockdowns, Sydney Fringe Comedy is back for its 12th year presenting the best in new comedy at the Factory Theatre from Wednesday 31 August to Sunday 2 October 2022.

More than 125 acts from across Australia will take to the stage for the month-long program including emerging comedic talent alongside established performers presenting new, and in many cases, never-before-seen shows and material.

From the team behind the Sydney Comedy Festival, the Factory will be transformed into a lively hub with up to 20 shows performed across five venues every night, plus music, food and drinks in the Factory courtyard.

Program Director, James Declase said, "The best way to enjoy Sydney Fringe Comedy is to take a chance on an act you've never seen before. With most tickets between $12 to $17, you can see brand new comedy from some of Australia's best comedians on the cheap. You might even discover your new favourite comedian in the process!"

Since its inception, Sydney Fringe Comedy has hosted debut performances from hundreds of comedians, many of which have gone on to win prestigious awards and establish themselves in the industry including Rhys Nicholson (judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and Most Outstanding Show winner, MICF 2022), Aaron Chen (Most Outstanding Show nominee, MICF 2022), Rose Matafeo (BBC Comedy series, Starstruck), and Ronny Chieng (Netflix's Speakeasy and correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show).

When: Wednesday 31 August to Sunday 2 October 2022

Where: The Factory Theatre - 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville

Tickets: From $12 via www.fringecomedy.com.au or Box Office: (02) 9020 6966

Sydney Fringe Comedy is presented in association with the Sydney Fringe Festival and is supported by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative.