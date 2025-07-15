Sydney Dance Company Reveals Line for 2025 INDANCE 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sydney Dance Company will present the fourth edition of its acclaimed INDANCE series this August, spotlighting four bold, full-length productions by independent Australian choreographers. Running August 14–23, 2025, at the Neilson Studio in Sydney, this year’s program will showcase works by Rebecca Jensen, Amy Zhang, Alison Currie & Alisdair Macindoe, and Jo Lloyd.

Handpicked by a panel of industry advisors led by Sydney Dance Company Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela, the four featured works explore fresh choreographic perspectives and challenge conventional dance boundaries. Now in its fourth year, INDANCE has become a vital platform for new voices and innovative works within Australia’s contemporary dance calendar.

Bonachela said: “INDance is one of our most important programs, underscoring our commitment to supporting independent dance. Each year, the calibre of work highlights the depth, intelligence and creativity driving Australia’s independent dance sector, and we thank the Neilson Foundation for making this program possible through their generous support. In 2025 we present four of the most perspective-shifting works I’ve seen in recent years. I encourage audiences to come with curiosity, and allow these works to challenge, surprise and move them.”

Neilson Foundation Trustee Paris Neilson added: “As INDance reaches its fourth year, it is inspiring to see this initiative deepen its role within the artistic landscape, not only as a platform for independent choreographers, but as a space where truly contemporary ideas are given room to land and resonate. Its impact speaks to what is possible when artists are given the support to share ambitious work.”

WEEK 1: AUGUST 14–16

Slip by Rebecca Jensen – 6:00 p.m.

[ gameboy ] by Amy Zhang – 7:45 p.m.

WEEK 2: AUGUST 21–23

Progress Report by Alison Currie & Alisdair Macindoe – 6:00 p.m.

FM Air by Jo Lloyd – 7:45 p.m.

INDANCE is supported by the Neilson Foundation and reflects Sydney Dance Company’s mission to champion innovation and elevate independent voices in contemporary performance. For more information, visit sydneydancecompany.com.